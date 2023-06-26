Let lotus bloom if you want ‘scamsters’ in jail, says Nadda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family as ‘scamsters,’ BJP national president JP Nadda has said that the people of Telangana should ensure blooming of lotus if they want to see all the corrupt in jail. He has accused the Rao’s family of perpetrating a huge scam in the 2BHK housing scheme.

Addressing a gathering at the ‘Nava Sankalpa Sabha’ in Nagarkurnool town as part of BJP’s ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan,’ on Sunday, Nadda said that while the chief minister left no stone unturned to destroy the State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left nothing in his power to develop Telangana in the last nine years.

“While Telangana has been left behind in development, one family, when I say a family, I mean KCR, KTR, Kavitha, nephew and even their successors, will continue to use Telangana to further their own interests,” he alleged. Calling BRS ‘Bhrashtachar Rakshasula Samithi,’ he said that just by changing the name of the party will not change the party’s policy and character.

Alleging that the Dharani portal was brought in by the BRS leaders to grab the lands of the farmers, he assured that BJP would close both the BRS and Dharani after coming to power. “Will you let such a corrupt government stay? or Will you make the lotus bloom?” he asked.

Equating the Friday’s meeting of opposition parties in Patna to a ‘photo session,’ he said that Modi’s rule was driving up development. “All these parties like RJD, TMC, Uddhav Thakre’s Shiv Sena, are running a family rule. They are asking for your votes to save their family members. You have to decide whether you want to save the family members of BRS leadership, or will make the lotus bloom?”

Observing that Congress leaders who were jealous of the popularity of Modi were calling him names like ‘neech, snake, scorpion, illiterate and chaiwala,’ Nadda said that the Gandhi family was all about “maa, beta and beti”. All others were ‘chutti’ (sent away) in the Congress, he said.

Stating that Modi earned respect from political leaders across the world, Nadda quoted the Australian prime minister who called Modi ‘the boss,’ and even other global heads of state hailing him as a ‘hero,’ ‘global leader,’ and as the ‘reformer-in-chief.’

“Our prime minister is returning from Egypt this evening. Egypt has honoured him with the country’s highest respect. He is the first prime minister in India who has been honoured by so many countries. For the first time in the bilateral talks held between the US and India, there was no discussion on the Kashmir issue,” he pointed out.

Talking about the Centre’s infrastructural projects and schemes which have benefited Telangana, he reminded that the prime minister, during his recent visit, laid foundation stones and launched various railway and other projects worth Rs 11,300 crore.

Declaring that the doubling and electrification work for all railway lines across the State was completed, the BJP national president also mentioned that 5,000 km long national highways were built.

He also pointed out that works for infrastructure and facilities creation at AIIMS Bibinagar started, and that the Amberpet elevated flyover was being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,868 crore.“In the last nine years of Modi’s rule, we have started a new story of development through good governance, to benefit various sections like farmers, women and youth,” he said.

