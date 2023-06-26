Lite byte: Revanth plays trump card!

By Express News Service

Revanth plays trump card!

The intense lobbying for the post of AICC spokesperson for Telangana by two leaders with the support of seniors was nipped in the bud by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. To the shock of the two leaders who aspired for the key post — Palvai Sravanthi Reddy, who lost the Munugode byelection and new entrant in the party, Katti Karthika Goud -- found themselves among 33 leaders appointed as the party’s State spokespersons. This move, reportedly by the TPCC chief, effectively thwarted the duo’s bid for the AICC spokesperson post. Revanth Reddy and senior leaders have recommended to the high command the name of former MLA Eravatri Anil for the AICC spokesperson post. Anil’s appointment is just a matter of time, according to sources.

BJP’s dual stand on Dharani

BJP national president JP Nadda’s announcement in the Nagarkunrool public meeting on Sunday that the Dharani portal would be removed if the party came to power in Telangana, has certainly surprised many. It is completely at odds with what party’s State president Bandi Sanjay’s earlier statement that the portal would not be pulled down, but would be made better if the BJP was voted to power. On the other hand, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has categorically stated several times, and it has also been included in the

party’s ‘Warangal Declaration,’ that Dharani would be scrapped if the grand old party comes to power. Political analysts are wondering whether the speech given to Nadda had mistakes in it, or if he was trying to match the Congress’ stand on the Dharani portal for political gains in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Venkat’s flip-flop on seniority

The Congress leaders are known for flip-flops. Take MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, for instance. Waving his 30-year party membership like a flag of honour, he was all about seniority. He made it clear that important positions should be reserved for the old guard, and newcomers need not apply. But

lo and behold, a magical transformation has occurred! Now, with a sudden change of heart, he’s singing a different tune. Standing next to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Venkat Reddy, welcomed Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy into the party with open arms. And what does he say? That the party is more than happy to hand out key positions to these new entrants. A complete 180-degree turn!

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, Vivek Bhoomi, B Kartheek

