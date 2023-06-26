Home States Telangana

Lite byte: Revanth plays trump card!

Standing next to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Venkat Reddy, welcomed Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy into the party with open arms.

Published: 26th June 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

Revanth plays trump card!
The intense lobbying for the post of AICC spokesperson for Telangana by two leaders with the support of seniors was nipped in the bud by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. To the shock of the two leaders who aspired for the key post — Palvai Sravanthi Reddy, who lost the Munugode byelection and new entrant in the party, Katti Karthika Goud -- found themselves among 33 leaders appointed as the party’s State spokespersons. This move, reportedly by the TPCC chief, effectively thwarted the duo’s bid for the AICC spokesperson post. Revanth Reddy and senior leaders have recommended to the high command the name of former MLA Eravatri Anil for the AICC spokesperson post. Anil’s appointment is just a matter of time, according to sources.

BJP’s dual stand on Dharani
BJP national president JP Nadda’s announcement in the Nagarkunrool public meeting on Sunday that the Dharani portal would be removed if the party came to power in Telangana, has certainly surprised many. It is completely at odds with what party’s State president Bandi Sanjay’s earlier statement that the portal would not be pulled down, but would be made better if the BJP was voted to power. On the other hand, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has categorically stated several times, and it has also been included in the
party’s ‘Warangal Declaration,’ that Dharani would be scrapped if the grand old party comes to power. Political analysts are wondering whether the speech given to Nadda had mistakes in it, or if he was trying to match the Congress’ stand on the Dharani portal for political gains in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Venkat’s flip-flop on seniority
The Congress leaders are known for flip-flops. Take MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, for instance. Waving his 30-year party membership like a flag of honour, he was all about seniority. He made it clear that important positions should be reserved for the old guard, and newcomers need not apply. But
lo and behold, a magical transformation has occurred! Now, with a sudden change of heart, he’s singing a different tune. Standing next to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Venkat Reddy, welcomed Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy into the party with open arms. And what does he say? That the party is more than happy to hand out key positions to these new entrants. A complete 180-degree turn!

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, Vivek Bhoomi, B Kartheek

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp