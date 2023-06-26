Revanth & Co living in ‘glass castle’, dreaming of coming to power: Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday said that Congress leaders were “living in a glass castle and dreaming of coming to power”.Addressing the media in Hyderabad after receiving BJP president JP Nadda, he also exuded confidence in the people of Telangana supporting the saffron party which, he emphasised, will surely come to power in the State.

“BJP doesn’t owe an explanation to the Congress as to why BRS MLC K Kavitha was not arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. The BJP central leadership is following the developments with an eagle eye,” he said.

On the Congress’ claim that BRS and BJP were in an alliance, he reminded that it was BJP which has been fighting against the BRS and AIMIM in the GHMC elections, and has defeated the BRS in Huzurabad and Dubbak byelections and lost by a margin of 10,000 votes in Munugode byelection.“It was Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Jana Reddy who said that the BRS and the Congress were going to elections together. It was not us who said that,” he said.

“In fact, it is Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Congress who were fielding candidates together. KCR is already funding 30 Congress candidates, and will be funding 15 more Congress contestants in the coming days,” he claimed.

Rejecting the Congress’ claim it is the grand old party that is an alternative to the BRS in the State, he questioned why its candidates failed to even secure their deposits in both Huzurabad and Munugode byelections.

Meets Ananda Shankar, Professor Nageshwar

Nadda, meanwhile, met political analyst and former MLC Professor K Nageshwar and Padmashri awardee and popular classical dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant and explained the achievements of the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years.

Later speaking to the media, Professor Nageshwar said that ‘conversation and dialogue’ are always good for democracy. Nadda handed over books on Modi’s governance and administration to Ananda Shankar and watched the dance performed by her students.

Ananda Shankar told the media that it was great to see such senior leaders meeting ordinary citizens. Earlier in the day, Nadda also held a meeting with the party leaders at Notovel in Shamshabad and asked them to focus on strengthening the party and bringing it to power in the State.

