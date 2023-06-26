Home States Telangana

Revanth sees hidden agenda behind KTR’s visit to Delhi

State Congress leaders and the potential new entrants into the party reached Delhi for a meeting with party’s top leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

Published: 26th June 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s Delhi tour and his meetings with the BJP leaders and Central Ministers were related to some “confidential papers” seized by the Income Tax officials during searches they conducted at the companies, which according to him, belong to the BRS working president’s family.

He also alleged that Rama Rao managed the media to ensure that the news related to I-T raids was not covered by them. Stating that the people of Telangana would not believe Rama Rao’s claims, he said that his Delhi tour was also aimed at negotiating the Delhi liquor scam.

“When Delhi Cabinet ministers get arrested in a liquor scam and CM Arvind Kejriwal was issued notices in the Rs 100 crore scam, why not even a single case was filed against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao despite committing corruption to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore,” he asked.

