Revanth sees hidden agenda behind KTR’s visit to Delhi
26th June 2023
HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s Delhi tour and his meetings with the BJP leaders and Central Ministers were related to some “confidential papers” seized by the Income Tax officials during searches they conducted at the companies, which according to him, belong to the BRS working president’s family.
He also alleged that Rama Rao managed the media to ensure that the news related to I-T raids was not covered by them. Stating that the people of Telangana would not believe Rama Rao’s claims, he said that his Delhi tour was also aimed at negotiating the Delhi liquor scam.
“When Delhi Cabinet ministers get arrested in a liquor scam and CM Arvind Kejriwal was issued notices in the Rs 100 crore scam, why not even a single case was filed against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao despite committing corruption to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore,” he asked.