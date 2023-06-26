Telangana woman to return land registered ‘illegally’ in her name by MLA dad

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a public embarrassment to Jangaon BRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, his daughter Tuljabhavani Reddy on Sunday announced that she was handing over to the government 23 guntas of ‘Cheruvu Mattadi’ land in Cherial that was allegedly registered in her name by him. She further added that she was “correcting” the “mistake” made by her father.

This incident became a topic of hot discussion among political circles here as Tuljabhavani arrived at the plot of land at Cherial and said that the land was “Cheruvu Mattadi” (belonging to a tank) and wrongly registered in her name by her father. She announced her decision to register the land in the name of Cherial municipality.

In another twist, she had a signboard set up in the house plot proclaiming that she was undoing the “mistake” made by her MLA father. She also got the compound wall of the land demolished. Tuljabhavani said that she would hand over the relevant documents to the district collector formalising the land transfer to the municipality, ‘so that it could not to cause any trouble to the authorities in the future’.

She alleged that before becoming an MLA, her father was the owner of property worth Rs 1,000 crore and earned Rs 1.50 crore a month as rent. She observed that it’s not right for her father to make such mistakes at the age of 70 years.

Meanwhile, leaders of opposition parties welcomed Tuljabhavani’s decision to hand over the land to the municipality. Some people celebrated the move by bursting crackers and distributing sweets at the bus stand.

