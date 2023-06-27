AIMIM too is alternative to BRS in Telangana: Owaisi

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Stating that the political situation in Telangana has become unpredictable due to recent developments, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that his party was also an alternative to the BRS in the State.

The Hyderabad MP visited Nizamabad in the wake of the arrest of two AIMIM leaders -- Altaf and Naveed Raza -- for allegedly attacking Bodhan MLA Md Shakeel Aamir. Altaf is the son of Ward 31 councillor Mohammadi Begum and Naveed’s mother Shaheen Begum is Ward 17 councillor.

Speaking to the media after meeting the two party leaders at the district central jail, Owaisi said: “The political situation in the State is now unpredictable. People will decide what course it takes in the next elections.”

Referring to the claims by two national parties over which is the real alternative to the BRS in the State, he said: “Not just Congress or BJP, AIMIM is also an alternative to the BRS. We will contest the upcoming elections as per our strategy and then decide on whom to defeat politically.”

Rejecting the allegations that his party is directly or indirectly helping the BJP grow across the country, Owaisi said: “In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Modi-led BJP secured 51% votes. Who was responsible for that? In the same elections, BJP won three LS seats outside Hyderabad. People know who is contributing to the growth of BJP in the State.”

Will continue expansion of MIM: Owaisi

Speaking about the growth of his own party, Asaduddin Owaisi said: “As a political party, AIMIM is trying to strengthen its base across the country. In Maharashtra, we have an MLA and an MP. In UP local body elections also, we have achieved good results. We will continue with efforts to further strengthen the party.”

When asked about the much-talked-about meeting the Opposition parties held in Patna, he said that the AIMIM was not invited to the meeting. “We were not invited to the meeting. We would have definitely clarified our stand if invited,” he said, recalling how his party quit the UPA ahead of the 2014 elections.

Refusing to comment on developments in the BRS, he said: “KCR has every right to contest from anywhere in the country. But, I want KCR to launch the Minorities Bandhu to provide financial assistance to Muslim minorities.”

Seeks action on ACP, SHO

Referring to the arrest of two AIMIM leaders, Owaisi said that the Bodhan MLA will see how “people will react” in the next elections for forcing the police to register non-bailable cases against his party colleagues. He said that he will also bring the issue to the notice of the CM and the DGP, seeking action against ACP and SHO.

“These two leaders worked in support of MLC K Kavitha in two elections. They were only seeking an explanation on constituency development. Instead of responding to their queries, the MLA complained to the police, who registered cases against the two leaders,” he said.

NIZAMABAD: Stating that the political situation in Telangana has become unpredictable due to recent developments, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that his party was also an alternative to the BRS in the State. The Hyderabad MP visited Nizamabad in the wake of the arrest of two AIMIM leaders -- Altaf and Naveed Raza -- for allegedly attacking Bodhan MLA Md Shakeel Aamir. Altaf is the son of Ward 31 councillor Mohammadi Begum and Naveed’s mother Shaheen Begum is Ward 17 councillor. Speaking to the media after meeting the two party leaders at the district central jail, Owaisi said: “The political situation in the State is now unpredictable. People will decide what course it takes in the next elections.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Referring to the claims by two national parties over which is the real alternative to the BRS in the State, he said: “Not just Congress or BJP, AIMIM is also an alternative to the BRS. We will contest the upcoming elections as per our strategy and then decide on whom to defeat politically.” Rejecting the allegations that his party is directly or indirectly helping the BJP grow across the country, Owaisi said: “In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Modi-led BJP secured 51% votes. Who was responsible for that? In the same elections, BJP won three LS seats outside Hyderabad. People know who is contributing to the growth of BJP in the State.” Will continue expansion of MIM: Owaisi Speaking about the growth of his own party, Asaduddin Owaisi said: “As a political party, AIMIM is trying to strengthen its base across the country. In Maharashtra, we have an MLA and an MP. In UP local body elections also, we have achieved good results. We will continue with efforts to further strengthen the party.” When asked about the much-talked-about meeting the Opposition parties held in Patna, he said that the AIMIM was not invited to the meeting. “We were not invited to the meeting. We would have definitely clarified our stand if invited,” he said, recalling how his party quit the UPA ahead of the 2014 elections. Refusing to comment on developments in the BRS, he said: “KCR has every right to contest from anywhere in the country. But, I want KCR to launch the Minorities Bandhu to provide financial assistance to Muslim minorities.” Seeks action on ACP, SHO Referring to the arrest of two AIMIM leaders, Owaisi said that the Bodhan MLA will see how “people will react” in the next elections for forcing the police to register non-bailable cases against his party colleagues. He said that he will also bring the issue to the notice of the CM and the DGP, seeking action against ACP and SHO. “These two leaders worked in support of MLC K Kavitha in two elections. They were only seeking an explanation on constituency development. Instead of responding to their queries, the MLA complained to the police, who registered cases against the two leaders,” he said.