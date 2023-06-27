Bandi Sanjay summoned to Delhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After meetings it had with Eatala Rajender and former Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, the BJP high command is understood to have summoned State president Bandi Sanjay to Delhi on Monday.

This development assumes significance at a time when Rajender and Rajagopal Reddy were reportedly considering switching loyalties to a party which would “dethrone” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Sources revealed that the party will take a few crucial decisions in the coming days to realign the party’s trajectory in the State.

It learnt that the party high command is unhappy with Rajender and Rajagopal Reddy skipping party president JP Nadda’s public meeting held at Nagarkurnool, despite holding meetings with them on June 24.

While both leaders initially appeared to have made their point clear, taking some assurances from the high command, their subsequent absence from Nadda’s public meeting has raised doubts about their intentions.

The Telangana BJP has been grappling with internal conflicts, prompting the party’s high command to intervene. Bandi Sanjay has been summoned to Delhi to discuss this issue, sources added.

