BRS-BJP in war of words over Dharani

HYDERABAD: A day after BJP president JP Nadda declared the saffron party, if voted to power in the State, would scrape Dharani portal, the leaders of BRS and BJP locked horns over the issue on Monday. Reacting to Nadda’s statement, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the BJP adopted double standards on Dharani portal.

“BJP president Nadda said that his party would scrap Dharani portal. Its State president Bandi Sanjay said that they won’t scrap Dharani but rectify the mistakes and implement the system in a better way,” Harish Rao recalled.

“There was no unity among the BJP leaders,” he added.

Meanwhile, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that because of Dharani portal, the farmers were getting Rythu Bandhu amounts directly into their bank accounts. “All the land records were digitalised. Now, the farmers need not submit any documents to get financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu,” he said.

However, the State BJP official Twitter handle clarified that initially the party though it was better to rectify the mistakes in Dharani and continue its implementation. However, after receiving representations from people, the BJP has decided to scrap the portal. The same was announced by Nadda in Nagarkurnool, it said.

