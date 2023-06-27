Home States Telangana

BRS-BJP in war of words over Dharani

The same was announced by Nadda in Nagarkurnool, it said.

Published: 27th June 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after BJP president JP Nadda declared the saffron party, if voted to power in the State, would scrape Dharani portal, the leaders of BRS and BJP locked horns over the issue on Monday. Reacting to Nadda’s statement, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the BJP adopted double standards on Dharani portal. 

“BJP president Nadda said that his party would scrap Dharani portal. Its State president Bandi Sanjay said that they won’t scrap Dharani but rectify the mistakes and implement the system in a better way,” Harish Rao recalled. 

“There was no unity among the BJP leaders,” he added. 
Meanwhile, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that because of Dharani portal, the farmers were getting Rythu Bandhu amounts directly into their bank accounts. “All the land records were digitalised. Now, the farmers need not submit any documents to get financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu,” he said. 

However, the State BJP official Twitter handle clarified that initially the party though it was better to rectify the mistakes in Dharani and continue its implementation. However, after receiving representations from people, the BJP has decided to scrap the portal. The same was announced by Nadda in Nagarkurnool, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS BJP Dharani portal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp