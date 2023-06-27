Counselling must for students to prevent suicides: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday stressed the need for counselling for students in the wake of a sharp rise in suicides among students in the State. Speaking at the 3rd conference of all the vice-chancellors of the universities at Raj Bhavan, she said that despite having good professors and talented students, the State was lagging behind in rankings.

Appreciating some universities for their progress on the agenda of previous year’s conference, she advised the V-Cs to ensure that colleges and universities have proper infrastructure like washrooms, classrooms, libraries, and hostel facilities.

The governor also advised the vice chancellors to encourage involvement of students in G20 and Youth 20 conferences.

“Due to the inputs from UGC, academics and other universities, I was not able to endorse the common recruitment board Bill.

The same has been sent to Rashtrapati for endorsement with my concerns,” she said. Concluding the day-long conference, she hoped that all the universities will flourish to meet the needs of the students, come up with the innovations, application of technology in conducting academics right from admission till the completion.

All the Vice Chancellors of the Universities who participated in the conference made presentations of progress made on the agenda points of the year 2022 conference.

“From now on the chancellor’s award will be given to best practices in each university and academic activities in all universities,” the governor declared.

Later, Dr Soundararajan inaugurated the digital library where all the books pertaining to SCERT Telangana are stored for the benefit of the students.

