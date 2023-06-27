Eatala maintains stoic silence, followers grow restive

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the aftermath of BJP “joinings committee” chairman Eatala Rajender’s visit to Delhi, his close followers who following him to the saffron party from the ruling BRS, are growing increasingly concerned about their political future, even as the MLA maintains a stoic silence on his next move.

Tensions are palpable within their camp as Rajender’s silence is increasing their unease. In internal discussions, party leaders are deliberating on how long they should wait, expressing unease with their current political situation and lamenting missed opportunities from Congress.

Their frustration has shot up after senior Congress leaders extended a welcome to them, assuring them of grassroots support in their respective constituencies. While these leaders are interested, their decision hinges on the outcome of Rajender’s visit to Delhi, as well as their loyalty to him.

Further, three senior leaders accompanying Rajender to Delhi are now facing uncertain prospects in their own Assembly segments, so much so that they are now avoiding answering calls from close associates and second-rung leaders from their constituencies.

Sources say that Rajender’s loyalists will take a decision by the end of the week, regardless of his response.

The sources say that these leaders are inclined towards joining the Congress, initiating discussions with senior party figures with whom they have established a rapport.

Meanwhile, all eyes are now on Rajender’s press conference scheduled for Tuesday, where his followers hope that he will clarify his own stances as well as reveal details of his crucial meetings in Delhi with

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

HYDERABAD: In the aftermath of BJP “joinings committee” chairman Eatala Rajender’s visit to Delhi, his close followers who following him to the saffron party from the ruling BRS, are growing increasingly concerned about their political future, even as the MLA maintains a stoic silence on his next move. Tensions are palpable within their camp as Rajender’s silence is increasing their unease. In internal discussions, party leaders are deliberating on how long they should wait, expressing unease with their current political situation and lamenting missed opportunities from Congress. Their frustration has shot up after senior Congress leaders extended a welcome to them, assuring them of grassroots support in their respective constituencies. While these leaders are interested, their decision hinges on the outcome of Rajender’s visit to Delhi, as well as their loyalty to him. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Further, three senior leaders accompanying Rajender to Delhi are now facing uncertain prospects in their own Assembly segments, so much so that they are now avoiding answering calls from close associates and second-rung leaders from their constituencies. Sources say that Rajender’s loyalists will take a decision by the end of the week, regardless of his response. The sources say that these leaders are inclined towards joining the Congress, initiating discussions with senior party figures with whom they have established a rapport. Meanwhile, all eyes are now on Rajender’s press conference scheduled for Tuesday, where his followers hope that he will clarify his own stances as well as reveal details of his crucial meetings in Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.