KCR deceived tribals with false promises: Bhatti

He has been making similar statements both inside and outside the Assembly in the few years.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government for not implementing the Forest Rights Act introduced by Congress-led UPA government to protect the rights of Adivasis and other tribals over forest lands.

Bhatti, who was in Munya Naik Thanda in Suryapet district as part of his People’s March padayatra, in a statement said: “The legislation was passed when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister and Sonia Gandhi was the UPA chairperson. It made it clear that the forest and the rights over the forests belong to the forest dwellers. But the BRS government has been systematically suppressing the rights of Adivasis and Scheduled Tribes, and conspired to deny the Adivasis’ rights over podu lands they have been cultivating in the forests. The government is also not allowing them to enjoy the forest yield.”

“The tribals are being subjected to harassment and forced to live without self-respect,” Bhatti claimed.
“KCR, who did not initiate any measures to implement the Forest Rights Act, is once again trying to deceive the Adivasis and tribals by stating that pattas would be given to podu farmers. He has been making similar statements both inside and outside the Assembly in the few years. The tribals are tired of false promises being made by KCR,” he said.

Stating that the BRS would soon pay the price for oppression the tribals are being subjected to, Bhatti said: “Congress would soon come to power in the State and it would restore the rights to Adivasis over podu lands and forest produce. The Congress government would implement the Forest Rights Act in letter and spirit.”

