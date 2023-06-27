KCR’s 600-car rally for BRS expansion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao led a car rally—a mix of religious fervour and political activity— from Hyderabad to Solapur on Monday. However, it was the timing of the rally that drew attention — the Pandharpur Wari is taking place in Maharashtra, indicating that KCR is promoting ‘soft Hindutva’ to counter the BJP and Shiv Sena and expand the BRS there.

The Chief Minister’s convoy proceeds

towards Solapur on Monday

Incidentally, this was the second car rally by KCR in 20 years—on March 27, 2003, he had led a car rally to Delhi to raise awareness about the need for a separate Telangana and seek support from other parties.

Monday’s car rally was intended to expedite the process of expanding the BRS in Maharashtra. With several leaders from the NCP and other parties having joined the BRS in the last few months, KCR has declared that his party would contest the upcoming local body elections and all Assembly segments in the neighbouring state.

KCR, along with ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other important leaders of the party, left for Solapur early on Monday in 600 cars from Pragathi Bhavan. As the rally coincided with the ‘Pandharpur Wari’, BRS leaders have planned to hire a helicopter to shower one tonne of rose petals on Warkari devotees, who will be camping in and around Pandharpur on Tuesday.

KCR will have darshan of Vithoba along with some party leaders on Tuesday and perform special pujas.

KCR to return home from Maharashtra tonight

Later, KCR will participate in a programme organised at Srakoli near Pandharpur. From there, KCR will proceed to Tuljapur for darshan of Tulja Bhavani and return to Hyderabad on Tuesday night. Upon reaching Solapur, KCR called on two-time MP Dharmanna Sadul at his residence. BRS secretary-general K. Keshava Rao was also present. Sadul’s forefathers hail from Kannapur village in Karimnagar and have settled in Solapur.

When Rao’s car rally entered Maharashtra, locals welcomed him at several places with slogans like “Jai Telangana,” “Jai KCR,” and “Jai Bharat.” At some places, the locals even displayed banners and flexies with messages like “Des ka neta kaise ho - KCR jaisa ho.”

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav interacted with Maharashtra farmers, who told him that they too wanted schemes like Rythu Badhu and Rythu Bima in their state.

Sangareddy turns pink

BRS workers and leaders in the district gave a warm welcome to the Chief Minister as his convoy passed through the district.

However, KCR did not stop his vehicle anywhere in the district. Party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers at Patancheru, Lakdaram, Rudraram, Kandi, Pothireddypally crossroads, Sadasivapet, Kohir crossroads, and Zaheerabad town, and showered flowers on the CM’s motorcade. KCR, who was in the bus in the convoy, proceeded while congratulating the party workers. However, he did not make any stops in the district.

KCR’S ‘SOFT HINDUTVA’

The timing of KCR’s rally drew attention as it was organised at a time the Pandharpur Wari is going on, indicating that he is peddling ‘soft Hindutva’ to counter the BJP and Shiv Sena and expand the BRS in Maharashtra.

HYDERABAD: BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao led a car rally—a mix of religious fervour and political activity— from Hyderabad to Solapur on Monday. However, it was the timing of the rally that drew attention — the Pandharpur Wari is taking place in Maharashtra, indicating that KCR is promoting ‘soft Hindutva’ to counter the BJP and Shiv Sena and expand the BRS there. The Chief Minister’s convoy proceeds towards Solapur on Monday Incidentally, this was the second car rally by KCR in 20 years—on March 27, 2003, he had led a car rally to Delhi to raise awareness about the need for a separate Telangana and seek support from other parties. Monday’s car rally was intended to expedite the process of expanding the BRS in Maharashtra. With several leaders from the NCP and other parties having joined the BRS in the last few months, KCR has declared that his party would contest the upcoming local body elections and all Assembly segments in the neighbouring state.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); KCR, along with ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other important leaders of the party, left for Solapur early on Monday in 600 cars from Pragathi Bhavan. As the rally coincided with the ‘Pandharpur Wari’, BRS leaders have planned to hire a helicopter to shower one tonne of rose petals on Warkari devotees, who will be camping in and around Pandharpur on Tuesday. KCR will have darshan of Vithoba along with some party leaders on Tuesday and perform special pujas. KCR to return home from Maharashtra tonight Later, KCR will participate in a programme organised at Srakoli near Pandharpur. From there, KCR will proceed to Tuljapur for darshan of Tulja Bhavani and return to Hyderabad on Tuesday night. Upon reaching Solapur, KCR called on two-time MP Dharmanna Sadul at his residence. BRS secretary-general K. Keshava Rao was also present. Sadul’s forefathers hail from Kannapur village in Karimnagar and have settled in Solapur. When Rao’s car rally entered Maharashtra, locals welcomed him at several places with slogans like “Jai Telangana,” “Jai KCR,” and “Jai Bharat.” At some places, the locals even displayed banners and flexies with messages like “Des ka neta kaise ho - KCR jaisa ho.” Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav interacted with Maharashtra farmers, who told him that they too wanted schemes like Rythu Badhu and Rythu Bima in their state. Sangareddy turns pink BRS workers and leaders in the district gave a warm welcome to the Chief Minister as his convoy passed through the district. However, KCR did not stop his vehicle anywhere in the district. Party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers at Patancheru, Lakdaram, Rudraram, Kandi, Pothireddypally crossroads, Sadasivapet, Kohir crossroads, and Zaheerabad town, and showered flowers on the CM’s motorcade. KCR, who was in the bus in the convoy, proceeded while congratulating the party workers. However, he did not make any stops in the district. KCR’S ‘SOFT HINDUTVA’ The timing of KCR’s rally drew attention as it was organised at a time the Pandharpur Wari is going on, indicating that he is peddling ‘soft Hindutva’ to counter the BJP and Shiv Sena and expand the BRS in Maharashtra.