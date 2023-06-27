Home States Telangana

KTR blasts Nadda for targeting KCR

The minister also hauled the Congress leaders over the coals for ‘neglecting’ the State for 55 years but were now shedding crocodile tears for the people.

Published: 27th June 2023 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 11:45 AM

KT Rama Rao

Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao slammed BJP president JP Nadda as well as the Congress leaders for repeatedly targeting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a public meeting at Uppal after inaugurating a 660-metre skywalk and a convention centre at the mini Shilparamam near Uppal Bagayat layout, the minister demanded an explanation from Nadda as to why the BJP wants KCR to be in jail.

Rama Rao’s broadside is in reaction to Nadda making allegations of corruption against the Chief Minister and the BRS government during the BJP ‘Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyan’ meeting organised in Nagarkurnool on Sunday.

“I want to know why the BJP wants to send KCR to jail. Is it because he is providing uninterrupted power supply in the State, or for constructing double-bedroom houses for the poor, or for lending financial support for the weddings of 12 lakh girls under Kalyana Lakshmi - Shaadi Mubarak scheme, or for providing drinking water supply, or for giving KCR kits to pregnant women?” he asked.

He said that despite implementing several developmental works and schemes for the welfare of people in the last nine years, the BJP and the Congress leaders were casting aspersions on the Chief Minister.

The minister spoke at length on the achievements of the BRS government in various sectors in the past nine years, pointing out that investments were flowing into the State because Telangana was free from law and order problems.

He said that several flyovers, underpasses, RoBs, RuBs, and others have been completed under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in nine years of BRS rule whereas two projects, an elevated corridor between Narapally and Uppal and Amberpet flyover undertaken by the Central government are going at a snail’s pace.

He said that the completion of 35 flyovers under the SRDP in a record time was proof of KCR’s working style while the slow pace of work on the Uppal and Amberpet elevated corridors reflected the Modi government’s lackadaisical approach to execution of projects.

The minister also hauled the Congress leaders over the coals for ‘neglecting’ the State for 55 years but were now shedding crocodile tears for the people. He said nearly 1,200 people died while fighting for Telangana State because Sonia Gandhi had delayed the division of the State.

He also took potshots at TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy for not doing anything for Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency which he represents of which the Uppal Assembly segment is a part.

BJP LEADERS DETAINED
Police detained several BJP leaders and corporators, including former MLA NVSS Prabhakar, when they tried to stage a protest against KT Rama Rao’s visit to Uppal to inaugurate the skywalk. The BJP leaders raised slogans such as “KTR go back, KTR go back”. Prabhakar pointed out that Rama Rao failed to keep his promise to adopt Ramantapur. “The underground drainage works in this area have not been completed till now,” he alleged. The police arrested the BJP leaders and shifted them to the Uppal police station.

TAGS
KT Rama Rao JP Nadda K Chandrasekhar Rao
