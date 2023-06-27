Large group of BJP men discusses exit

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tensions within the BJP have reached a tipping point, so much so that several disenchanted former MPs, MLAs, and other top leaders recently met at the residence of a senior party functionary in Hyderabad where they decided to part ways with the BJP and communicated this to party workers and followers for their opinions.

The meeting centred around the latest developments in Delhi, where MLA Eatala Rajender and former MLA Rajagopal Reddy held talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Unhappy with the State unit leadership, these leaders discussed in detail the ramifications of the Karnataka election loss and the inaction on the part of the ED and CBI against BRS MLC K Kavitha for her alleged role in the Delhi liquor scam. Concerns were raised about the BJP’s unofficial alliance with the BRS, which the disenchanted leaders fear would pose challenges for the BJP in the elections.

A former MLA pointed out that they had joined the BJP with the sole purpose of toppling the KCR regime. However, following the Karnataka election loss, the high command failed to give priority to Telangana, maintaining a worrying silence even after dissident leaders issued ultimatums, the former MLA said. He noted that top leaders within the high command appeared disinterested and unresponsive, leaving them with no choice but to interpret it as a signal that the BJP has abandoned the State and shifted its focus to other States like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Even staunch party loyalists expressed their disappointment, lamenting the lack of aggression in countering KCR’s rule. “We did not anticipate such silence; we must fight KCR vigorously. But there are no signs of a fight, and we will have to decide our next step accordingly,” a senior leader said.

During the meeting, the leaders reportedly explored the option of a leadership change in the State, advocating for Rajender or DK Aruna be made the State BJP chief. However, with their requests apparently being ignored, these leaders have decided to leave the BJP, the leader said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Congress has wasted no time seizing the opportunity, engaging with the dissident BJP leaders and extending an invitation for them to join the party.

