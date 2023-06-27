Leaking, crumbling school forces Telangana's Narsampet students to study in the open 

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: The students of the mandal parishad primary school (MPPS) in Narsampet face a dire situation as they are forced to study in the playground as the roof of the old building is crumbling. The decades-old structure is in a state of disrepair and in need of urgent attention from the School Education department and district administration authorities, say locals.

The primary school building in Narsampet looks

like it’s about to collapse any moment

During TNIE’s visit to the school situated on Pakhal Road, it was observed that teachers were conducting classes in the school playground. The 53 students from Classes 1 to 5 have no access to furnished classrooms due to the deteriorated state of the buildings. As a result, the midday meal is being provided to the children under the shade of trees within the school premises.

Although the school building with four classrooms was constructed in 1978 in the village, no budget allocation has been made by the State government for its maintenance or the construction of new facilities since then.

The current state of the building is alarming, with the roofs of two classrooms already collapsed. Only two classrooms remain, though they are in a dilapidated condition.

The primary school staff and students are hesitant to enter the crumbling building premises, forcing the education department authorities to decide to conduct classes in the open.

Speaking to TNIE, a school staff member expressed grave concern about the students’ safety, emphasizing that they risk their lives daily to attend classes. The staff member also mentioned that the officials were well aware of the building's condition but neglected it.

Proposals for constructing a new building under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme have been prepared by the district administration authorities and submitted to the relevant department for fund allocation.

However, despite these efforts, no funds have been sanctioned for the school, the staff member said. When questioned about the lack of funds for a new building, officials claim that funds have been allocated to another school this year, she said. District Collector P Pravinya was unavailable for comment.

