Minor girl gang raped by three youths for one year

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A minor girl was gang raped by three youths for the last one year. The incident which occurred in the One Town police station limits here came to light on Monday, when the girl’s parents complained to the police.

One of the accused trapped the minor girl and exploited her sexually. His two friends who came to know this blackmailed the girl and sexually abused her. According to the police, the three accused threatened to post the photos of the girl with them on social media if she revealed about the sexual abuse to their parents.

Three friends of the accused also tried to rape the girl, according to a relative of the victim. Unable to bear the harassment of the youths, she finally narrated her trauma to her parents who approached the One Town police. Based on their complaint, the police registered a case.

According to Karimnagar One Town CI M Ravi Kumar, case under Section 376 (D) (gangrape) IPC and POCSO Act was registered against the six youths. He said their age would be ascertained after checking their Aadhaar cards and education certificates.

