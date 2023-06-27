Home States Telangana

Telangana cops offer cash reward for info on Maoists

He alleged that the Maoists were exploiting innocent tribals and impeding development in the Agency. 

Published: 27th June 2023 11:08 AM

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: To combat left-wing extremism in the Agency areas, Bhadradri Kothagudem police have introduced the ‘Information to us, Gift to you’ initiative. Police teams distributed pamphlets to every house in the tribal region, encouraging residents to provide information about Maoists on Monday. 

According to Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Paritosh Pankaj, the aim of this programme is to eliminate Maoists in Telangana. The ASP said the residents who share information about Maoists would receive cash prize. He alleged that the Maoists were exploiting innocent tribals and impeding development in the Agency. 

Despite the tribal community’s desire for a peaceful life, Maoists are attempting to forcefully induct them into militancy, said ASP Pankaj, urging the tribal residents to share any information they have regarding Maoist activities without fear, assuring them that their identities would be kept confidential and they would receive protection.

During this initiative, Dummagudem Circle Inspector Dommala Ramesh and several others participated in raising awareness and encouraging cooperation from the tribal community.

