Telangana HC notice to Andhra Pradesh govt on MCFPL case

Published: 27th June 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices on a petition filed by Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt Limited (MCFPL), seeking a direction to AP against divulging information pertaining to the investigation of cases registered against the company through media conferences.

Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt Limited is represented in the court by its chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao and Sailaja, Managing Director. The court issued notices to AP Principal Secretary (Home), Additional Superintendent of Police (AP CID), and two other Officials of AP CID.

According to the petitioner’s counsel, Additional DGP (Crime investigative) N Sanjay, who is not an investigation official, should not hold news conferences on outstanding criminal investigations. He also asserted that he is superior to the Investigation Officer (IO). No attempt should be made to influence him, the counsel contended.

The counsel for the petitioner further claimed that the Supreme Court had often condemned the practice of investigative officers disclosing facts discovered during investigations to the media. The issue is deferred until July 20, 2023, after the petitioners have been heard for some time.

Telangana High Court AP CID Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt Limited Andhra Pradesh govt
