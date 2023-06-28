Abolish HUF provision, then talk about Uniform Civil Code: Asaduddin Owaisi to Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pitching the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday challenged him to first abolish the provisions of Hindu Undivided Family in Hindu laws, and to buy a land parcel in Himachal Pradesh.

He suggested that the intent behind the Prime Minister’s pitch for UCC was only to “target and humiliate Muslims.”

“You (PM) will give exceptions to Hindus and call it a Uniform Civil Code. I am challenging the Prime Minister to abolish the provisions of the Hindu Undivided Family. Can you do it? Can you repeal Article 371? In Gujarat, a Muslim cannot sell his property under Disturbed Areas Act, and Hindus cannot sell their properties to Muslims. You (PM) should answer this,” Owaisi said.

He also challenged Modi to announce the implementation of UCC in Sikh-dominated Punjab. Lashing out at Modi, Owaisi said that the PM was finding problems with India’s diversity and pluralism, which is why he is pitching for UCC. He alleged that the PM was not speaking up for UCC, but Hindu Civil Code, and sought to know whether Modi wanted to snatch away diversity and pluralism in the name of UCC.

Owaisi expressed the concern that all the Islamic references in practice will be treated as illegal, while the PM will protect all the Hindu practices under the law. “What is he saying? One nation, one election, one tax, one law, one culture, one religion, and one identity. He is even saying one fertiliser. This is his biggest problem. This is why I am saying the PM has not understood Article 29 of the Constitution of India,” he said.

