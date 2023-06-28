Congress clear: No truck with BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress' high command has made it clear that the BRS would not be part of any united Opposition alliance at the national or State level. The party made this clear during a key preparatory meeting for the Telangana Assembly elections on Tuesday.

Among those who attended the crucial meeting were AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Madhu Yaskhi, TPCC campaign committee chairman, quoted Rahul and Kharge as saying: “There will be no alliance with TRS/BRS under any circumstances. Congress has made it clear that it will not align itself with the TRS/BRS at any time, be it in the past, present, or future (after the formation of Telangana). We urge the people to choose between dynastic rule or people’s rule.”

According to sources who were part of the meeting, the Congress top leaders effectively redirected the focus towards the upcoming elections while discouraging disgruntled Telangana leaders from raising their complaints. The high command also cautioned against Telangana leaders approaching the media regarding internal party affairs.

Rahul, stressing the importance of unity among leaders, urged them to set aside personal differences and work collectively and campaign extensively across the State. Sources reveal that Rahul stressed the need for discipline and proper conduct, warning against any actions that might “cross the line”.

Drawing inspiration from the Karnataka elections, he advised the Telangana unit to develop narratives similar to the ones that resonated with the SCs, STs, OBCs, and Minorities, promising to empower them. Additionally, he recommended filling all vacant positions in the party within the next week.

Significantly, the high command made it clear that the selection of candidates would be based solely on survey reports.

This decision was made in the presence of the party’s election strategist, Sunil Kanugolu, and it was suggested to declare candidates for certain seats at least two months prior to the election.

HYDERABAD: The Congress' high command has made it clear that the BRS would not be part of any united Opposition alliance at the national or State level. The party made this clear during a key preparatory meeting for the Telangana Assembly elections on Tuesday. Among those who attended the crucial meeting were AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party senior leader Rahul Gandhi. Madhu Yaskhi, TPCC campaign committee chairman, quoted Rahul and Kharge as saying: “There will be no alliance with TRS/BRS under any circumstances. Congress has made it clear that it will not align itself with the TRS/BRS at any time, be it in the past, present, or future (after the formation of Telangana). We urge the people to choose between dynastic rule or people’s rule.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to sources who were part of the meeting, the Congress top leaders effectively redirected the focus towards the upcoming elections while discouraging disgruntled Telangana leaders from raising their complaints. The high command also cautioned against Telangana leaders approaching the media regarding internal party affairs. Rahul, stressing the importance of unity among leaders, urged them to set aside personal differences and work collectively and campaign extensively across the State. Sources reveal that Rahul stressed the need for discipline and proper conduct, warning against any actions that might “cross the line”. Drawing inspiration from the Karnataka elections, he advised the Telangana unit to develop narratives similar to the ones that resonated with the SCs, STs, OBCs, and Minorities, promising to empower them. Additionally, he recommended filling all vacant positions in the party within the next week. Significantly, the high command made it clear that the selection of candidates would be based solely on survey reports. This decision was made in the presence of the party’s election strategist, Sunil Kanugolu, and it was suggested to declare candidates for certain seats at least two months prior to the election.