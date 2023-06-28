Home States Telangana

Congress clear: No truck with BRS

The high command also cautioned against Telangana leaders approaching the media regarding internal party affairs.

Published: 28th June 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

BRS Flags , BRS workers

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress' high command has made it clear that the BRS would not be part of any united Opposition alliance at the national or State level. The party made this clear during a key preparatory meeting for the Telangana Assembly elections on Tuesday. 

Among those who attended the crucial meeting were AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party senior leader Rahul Gandhi. 

Madhu Yaskhi, TPCC campaign committee chairman, quoted Rahul and Kharge as saying: “There will be no alliance with TRS/BRS under any circumstances. Congress has made it clear that it will not align itself with the TRS/BRS at any time, be it in the past, present, or future (after the formation of Telangana). We urge the people to choose between dynastic rule or people’s rule.”

According to sources who were part of the meeting, the Congress top leaders effectively redirected the focus towards the upcoming elections while discouraging disgruntled Telangana leaders from raising their complaints. The high command also cautioned against Telangana leaders approaching the media regarding internal party affairs.

Rahul, stressing the importance of unity among leaders, urged them to set aside personal differences and work collectively and campaign extensively across the State. Sources reveal that Rahul stressed the need for discipline and proper conduct, warning against any actions that might “cross the line”.

Drawing inspiration from the Karnataka elections, he advised the Telangana unit to develop narratives similar to the ones that resonated with the SCs, STs, OBCs, and Minorities, promising to empower them. Additionally, he recommended filling all vacant positions in the party within the next week.
Significantly, the high command made it clear that the selection of candidates would be based solely on survey reports. 

This decision was made in the presence of the party’s election strategist, Sunil Kanugolu, and it was suggested to declare candidates for certain seats at least two months prior to the election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BRS Mallikarjun Kharge Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp