Congress likely to release 1st list in September

The manifesto committee is expected to take opinions from various sections of people and finalise schemes that should be included in the manifesto.

Telangana Congress leaders wave to the media at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After its strategy committee meeting with the AICC’s top brass, the TPCC is likely to speed up finalisation of tickets for seats where the party already has strong candidates. It is likely to announce the first list of candidates in September. The party leaders are already in poll mode, preparing for the elections after the direction the party leadership gave them at Delhi on Tuesday.

The manifesto committee is expected to take opinions from various sections of people and finalise schemes that should be included in the manifesto. The party has already announced Farmers’ and Youth’ declarations and is planning to come up with similar declarations targeting specific sections of voters.
The TPCC expects an exodus of leaders from the BRS and the BJP from the second week of next month. The suspended BRS leaders, including former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and several lower-rung leaders have already announced their intent to join the Congress in July.

Internal dissensions in BJP
While this is so, the BJP is currently grappling with internal troubles and has not yet organised even a single meeting to discuss the election roadmap. The BJP top brass held meetings with three or four individuals in Delhi to address internal issues but has not prioritised the election agenda, causing tension among the party leaders. 

The dissident leaders who are conducting meetings with several former MLAs to leave the party which is going to pose a major problem as elections are only a few months away. The State party unit has not announced even a single welfare scheme that they intend to implement when they come to power. The party cadres remain demoralised after the reverses the party suffered in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

