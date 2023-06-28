Discontent brewing in Telangana Congress over CWC berths

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Discontent seems to be brewing in the Telangana unit of Congress as speculation is rife over the potential inclusion of two individuals — one from the influential Reddy community and another an Adivasi — in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest executive body.

The likely inclusion of two State leaders spells trouble for the party as leaders from other communities, particularly the Dalits, who are opposing the idea of inducting “migrants” from other parties into the CWC, while sidelining the long-serving members. They fear losing out on significant positions within the party.

The old-timers have already raised a banner of revolt against the party after the State-level office bearer positions were given to leaders who joined the Congress from other parties, particularly those from the TDP. This development fuelled concerns that injustice was being done to those who had served the party diligently, starting from their involvement in the student wing, NSUI. The disgruntled leaders have been complaining that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was trying to promote his close aides in the party.

They have also expressed concerns over appointing a representative from the Adivasi community to a key position ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. They fear that such a move could potentially polarise the Lambada community.

Emphasising the point that there is no representation for Madigas — the largest SC community — in the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet, he opined that the Congress should take the advantage by inducting a leader from this community into CWC.

Expressing his discontent, a senior leader put forth the argument stating that if the party has chosen to promote a leader from the dominant Reddy community, equal consideration should be given to the Madiga community. He stressed the need for the party to offer an opportunity to the Madiga community, citing leaders such as SA Sampath Kumar and Damodara Raja Narsimha as potential candidates to be elevated as CWC members.

GADDAR TAKES PART IN BHATTI’S PADAYATRA

Nalgonda: Gaddar Praja Party chief and balladeer Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar, on Tuesday extended his support to CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and participated in the latter’s People’s March padayatra at Modipuram in Suryapeta mandal. Speaking on the occasion, he said that his party supports anyone who fights for people’s cause and against the fascist regime. Former minister

R Damodar Reddy, Patel Ramesh Reddy and Cheviti Venkanna also participated in the padayatra.

