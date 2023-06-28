Furnish reasons for building park, aviary: Telangana HC to officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Tuesday issued notices to the Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, the Secretary of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, and the Commissioner of HMDA. They have been directed to provide a response by August 4, along with valid reasons for the establishment of India’s largest aquamarine park and aviary in Kothwalguda.

The bench heard the case presented by G Sri Divya, a film actor and environmentalist, and three others, who sought the intervention of the State government to halt the construction of the proposed marine park and aviary in Hyderabad.

During the presentation of the petitioners’ case, CJ Bhuyan questioned the reason behind their opposition to the establishment of a marine park, stating that it could be an outstanding tourist destination, similar to those in Singapore, Malaysia, and other nations.

Lowered life expectancy

Petitioners’ counsel argued before the court that the establishment of such parks could contribute to the extinction of unique animals and fish, as their life expectancy in artificially constructed marine parks is significantly lower than in natural seas.

Counsel also informed the court about the ongoing sixth mass extinction of the world’s natural wildlife and highlighted the alarming decline in shark, swordfish, and other fish populations, attributable to the loss of 83 per cent of the world’s freshwater over the past 50 years.

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Tuesday issued notices to the Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, the Secretary of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, and the Commissioner of HMDA. They have been directed to provide a response by August 4, along with valid reasons for the establishment of India’s largest aquamarine park and aviary in Kothwalguda. The bench heard the case presented by G Sri Divya, a film actor and environmentalist, and three others, who sought the intervention of the State government to halt the construction of the proposed marine park and aviary in Hyderabad. During the presentation of the petitioners’ case, CJ Bhuyan questioned the reason behind their opposition to the establishment of a marine park, stating that it could be an outstanding tourist destination, similar to those in Singapore, Malaysia, and other nations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Lowered life expectancy Petitioners’ counsel argued before the court that the establishment of such parks could contribute to the extinction of unique animals and fish, as their life expectancy in artificially constructed marine parks is significantly lower than in natural seas. Counsel also informed the court about the ongoing sixth mass extinction of the world’s natural wildlife and highlighted the alarming decline in shark, swordfish, and other fish populations, attributable to the loss of 83 per cent of the world’s freshwater over the past 50 years.