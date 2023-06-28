Home States Telangana

Furnish reasons for building park, aviary: Telangana HC to officials

During the presentation of the petitioners’ case, CJ Bhuyan questioned the reason behind their opposition to the establishment of a marine park, stating that it could be an outstanding tourist spot

Published: 28th June 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Tuesday issued notices to the Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, the Secretary of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, and the Commissioner of HMDA. They have been directed to provide a response by August 4, along with valid reasons for the establishment of India’s largest aquamarine park and aviary in Kothwalguda.

The bench heard the case presented by G Sri Divya, a film actor and environmentalist, and three others, who sought the intervention of the State government to halt the construction of the proposed marine park and aviary in Hyderabad. 

During the presentation of the petitioners’ case, CJ Bhuyan questioned the reason behind their opposition to the establishment of a marine park, stating that it could be an outstanding tourist destination, similar to those in Singapore, Malaysia, and other nations.

Lowered life expectancy
Petitioners’ counsel argued before the court that the establishment of such parks could contribute to the extinction of unique animals and fish, as their life expectancy in artificially constructed marine parks is significantly lower than in natural seas. 

Counsel also informed the court about the ongoing sixth mass extinction of the world’s natural wildlife and highlighted the alarming decline in shark, swordfish, and other fish populations, attributable to the loss of 83 per cent of the world’s freshwater over the past 50 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court HMDA aquamarine park aviary
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp