GHMC’s multipurpose toilets across Hyderabad to be a whiff of fresh air

Khairatabad zone will have eight urban loos, LB Nagar five, Charminar three, Serilingampally two, Kukatpally one, and Secunderabad zone four.

Published: 28th June 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC ,The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To meet the growing demand for modern and hygienic public conveniences, the GHMC has announced plans to establish “Multipurpose Public Fresh Rooms” at 23 locations across Hyderabad. These state-of-the-art public toilets, designed with aesthetic appeal and environmental consciousness, will cater to the needs of urban dwellers who spend a significant amount of time outdoors.

The initiative, undertaken as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), will be implemented by M/s The Urban Loo. Under this arrangement, the agency will construct and maintain the facilities for a period of 14 years, with all associated costs falling under their responsibility. User charges will be levied in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Union government, with urinal usage being free, western commode usage priced at Rs 5, and bathroom usage costing Rs 7.

Khairatabad zone will have eight urban loos, LB Nagar five, Charminar three, Serilingampally two, Kukatpally one, and Secunderabad zone four. These modern toilets will be set up at Nampally station, Begum Bazaar’s fish market, Mehdipatnam bus stop, and Koti bus stand, among others.

GHMC officials said that these modern toilets will prioritise user comfort, safety, and energy efficiency. By providing essential public conveniences with dignity, the aim is to enhance health, hygiene, and safety standards within the city. The project seeks to transform public toilets from unappealing and unhygienic structures to pleasant, memorable, and well-ventilated spaces. Women’s toilets will also be equipped with sanitary napkin dispensers and baby changing stations. Additionally, the facilities will feature waterless and odourless urinals, as well as shower facilities.

