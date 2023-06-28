Home States Telangana

Kaushik Reddy plotting to kill my hubby: Eatala’s wife

He alleged that Rajender was responsible for the death of Telangana movement activist Balaraju.

Published: 28th June 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender’s wife Jamuna addresses the media in Shamirpet on Tuesday

Eatala Rajender’s wife Jamuna addresses the media in Shamirpet on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender’s wife Jamuna on Tuesday kicked up a storm by alleging that BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy was trying to eliminate her husband even if it meant spending `20 crore. Kaushik Reddy, however, denied the allegation and said on the contrary he had a threat from Rajender whom the former described as an expert in the politics of murder.

In the afternoon, Jamuna alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was behind Kaushik Reddy’s plans to have her husband murdered.

She stated that Kaushik Reddy had no respect for women and did not hesitate to humiliate them. She referred to the kind of words that he used while criticising State Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan.

KCR, instead of admonishing Kaushik Reddy, had even given an important posting to him in appreciation of his act of using profane and impious language against the Governor. She said that Kaushik Reddy is now emboldened even to say that he could get Rajender murdered.  “If anything happened to Rajender or his family members, the Chief Minister would have  to take the responsibility,” she said. 

Reacting sharply to Jamuna’s allegations, Kaushik Reddy later said: “In fact, it is the other way round. Rajender tried to eliminate me in 2018”.He alleged that Rajender was responsible for the death of Telangana movement activist Balaraju.

Meanwhile, Rajender said that the gangster Nayeem too tried to eliminate him in the past and that he would not be scared by such threats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender Jamuna K Chandrasekhar Rao Kaushik Reddy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp