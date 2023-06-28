Kaushik Reddy plotting to kill my hubby: Eatala’s wife

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender’s wife Jamuna on Tuesday kicked up a storm by alleging that BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy was trying to eliminate her husband even if it meant spending `20 crore. Kaushik Reddy, however, denied the allegation and said on the contrary he had a threat from Rajender whom the former described as an expert in the politics of murder.

In the afternoon, Jamuna alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was behind Kaushik Reddy’s plans to have her husband murdered.

She stated that Kaushik Reddy had no respect for women and did not hesitate to humiliate them. She referred to the kind of words that he used while criticising State Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan.

KCR, instead of admonishing Kaushik Reddy, had even given an important posting to him in appreciation of his act of using profane and impious language against the Governor. She said that Kaushik Reddy is now emboldened even to say that he could get Rajender murdered. “If anything happened to Rajender or his family members, the Chief Minister would have to take the responsibility,” she said.

Reacting sharply to Jamuna’s allegations, Kaushik Reddy later said: “In fact, it is the other way round. Rajender tried to eliminate me in 2018”.He alleged that Rajender was responsible for the death of Telangana movement activist Balaraju.

Meanwhile, Rajender said that the gangster Nayeem too tried to eliminate him in the past and that he would not be scared by such threats.

