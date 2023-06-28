Home States Telangana

Kitex manufacturing units to be opened in Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park soon

KCR set to launch the facility where around 40,000 will be employed

Published: 28th June 2023 09:51 AM

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to announce that Kitex would open its KMTP units soon

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Less than two years after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State government, Kerala-based garments major Kitex Group is gearing up to start operations for a fibre-to-apparel manufacturing cluster in Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park (KMTP), Warangal. 

This facility would be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao soon. Through its units in KMTP, Kitex would do cotton spinning, knitting, bleaching, dyeing, printing, cutting, and sewing. As many as 22,000 people would be employed directly and 18,000 indirectly.

On Tuesday, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, “Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Warangal spread over 1,350 acres is the largest textile park in India. The Kitex units are gearing up for inauguration by CM KCR in a couple of months (sic).”

A few days back, the foundation stone was laid for Youngone and Evertop Textile and Apparel Complex Pvt Ltd in KMTP. The Korean-based company intends to establish 11 units within the KMTP, creating approximately 21,000 jobs for the locals.

Though Kitex exporters initially signed an agreement with the Telangana government for investment to the tune of `2,400 crore in the State, it has increased its investment proposal to `3,200 crore to set up two garment units in Warangal and Sitarampur Industrial Park, Rangareddy. Two years ago, Kitex had scrapped its `3,500-crore investment project in Kerala after various government departments conducted 11 surprise inspections on its premises within a month. 

The company had received invitations from nine States in the country and countries such as Sri Lanka, the UAE, Bahrain, Mauritius and Bangladesh after it announced the decision. This apart, UAE and Oman offered the opportunity to start a unit in the free zones with tax benefits.

The Kitex Group initially made aluminium products such as kitchen utensils and cookware in the 1970s before venturing into production of spices, textiles and bags, going on to become one of the largest infant clothing manufacturers in the country.

