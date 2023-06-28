Home States Telangana

Not unhappy with BJP, says MLA Eatala

Rajender alleged that Dharani portal became a tool for corruption.

BJP leader Eatala Rajender

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While stating that switching loyalties from one party to the other is not as easy as changing one’s clothes, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Tuesday said that he is “not unhappy” with the saffron party.

Speaking to the media here, Rajender said that he did not come out of the BRS. “The BRS leadership sent me out of the party. I am not unhappy with the BJP. There might be difference of opinion within the party. But, our ultimate goal is to defeat KCR,” Rajender said.

He also asserted that only BJP was capable of defeating the BRS in the State. Even as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was creating confusion among various parties, the people of Telangana are united and decided to defeat the BRS in the next Assembly elections, he said. 

Rajender alleged that Dharani portal became a tool for corruption. “The government did not give any pattas to SCs, STs and assigned lands so far. The BJP, if voted to power, would scrap the Dharani as announced by BJP president JP Nadda,” Rajender said. 

