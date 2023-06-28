Home States Telangana

Telangana HC stops temple land take over for Pharma City project

In response to the appeal filed by the petitioner, the bench granted status quo on the single judge’s rulings and postponed further proceedings to a later date.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice T Vinod Kumar and Justice Pulla Karthik, on Tuesday issued a status quo order regarding the 1,022 acres of land belonging to Sri Omkareshwara Swamy temple in Nandiwanaparty village, Yacharam mandal of Rangareddy district. The land is slated for the construction of Hyderabad Pharma City.

The court was hearing a writ appeal filed by Motekani Jangaiah and others challenging the orders of a single judge granting permission to the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIIC) to proceed with land acquisition, as per the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, amended by the State of Telangana. The petitioner was directed to ensure adequate compensation for the Sri Omkareshwara Swamy Temple, which would be deposited into the temple’s account or held in an interest-bearing Fixed Deposit.

TSIIC, represented by its vice-chairman and managing director, had filed a petition seeking permission in accordance with the order dated May 30, 2006, issued by the AP High Court. The order had mandated that no sale or alienation of endowment land should take place without prior permission from the court. Following the hearing of the writ petition, the single judge granted land acquisition under the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act-2013.

