Why is Maha Vikas Aghadi afraid of BRS, asks KCR

HYDERABAD: “BRS is not a B-team of BJP, as alleged by the Congress. BRS is not an A-team of Congress, as alleged by the BJP. BRS is a team working for the welfare of farmers, Dalits, and weaker sections,” BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao said at a public meeting in Sarkoli near Pandharpur on Tuesday after darshan of Vithoba.

He was responding to allegations by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders that BRS is a B-team of BJP, and KCR’s 600-car rally to Pandharpur was nothing but a show of strength.

On the allegations of Opposition leaders in Maharashtra that he used Pandharpur for politics, KCR said, “Pandharpur is a holy place, and I never indulged in politics there. But, I will definitely do politics here (Sarkoli). Why are the Opposition parties here showing animosity against BRS, a small kid that entered Maharashtra just three to four months back?”

He spoke about the welfare schemes in Telangana and demanded they be implemented in Maharashtra too. “Some leaders said that the State would go bankrupt if the welfare schemes of Telangana were implemented. If TS schemes are implemented, these leaders will go bankrupt (Diwala), and people will celebrate Diwali,” KCR said.

Both the BJP and the Congress are afraid that if the welfare schemes were implemented, all the farmers in the country would support the BRS, KCR said. “It is the reason that they are criticising the BRS,” he said.

BRS is on a mission, says KCR

On the second day of his visit to Maharashtra, KCR, along with other leaders, had darshan of Vithoba and Rukmini in Pandharpur and performed special pujas.

Local NCP leader Bhagirath Balke, son of former MLA late Bharat Bhalke, joined the BRS along with his followers in the presence of the BRS supremo in Sarkoli.

KCR said that Bhagirath would bring water if he was elected in Maharashtra. “BRS is a mission intended to bring a qualitative change in the country,” KCR said. Highlighting the ‘Abki baar, kisan sarkar’ slogan of the BRS, he said, “kisan jiyega to kaun marega, kisan marega to kaun jiyega?”

After the meeting, KCR proceeded to Tuljapur and had darshan of Tulja Bhavani. Though the BRS leaders planned to shower flowers from a chopper on Warkaris in Pandharpur, the local administration denied permission for the same, citing security reasons.

SANJAY RAUT LEADS MVA CHARGE AGAINST BRS

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that BRS was a B-team of the BJP and KCR attempts to expand in Maharashtra would not have any impact on local politics. “If KCR does such gimmicks here, he will lose in Telangana,” Raut said and wondered why a ‘fighter’ like KCR surrendered before BJP. Raut alleged that earlier the BJP sent Asaduddin Owaisi to Maharashtra, and now the BJP sent KCR to Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Saamna Daily, in its report, alleged that KCR and his colleagues ate non-vegetarian food during their visit to holy Pandharpur.

