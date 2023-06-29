Applications for admissions in IIiT Basara drop significantly

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT-Basara, has experienced a significant decline in online applications compared to the previous year. The decrease in applications comes in the wake of two tragic student suicides and a week-long protest staged by students last year to voice their grievances.

For the current academic year, the RGUKT received a total of 13,538 applications for the available 1,605 seats, with the process concluding on June 22. This marks a sharp drop of over half the number of applications received last year, which was 32,000.

In addition to this decline, it is noteworthy that during the pandemic-hit academic years of 2020-21 and 2021-22, the university received approximately 20,000 applications. This figure is significantly lower than the 40,158 applications received during the 2019-20 academic year.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the RGUKT resorted to selecting candidates through POLYCET. The current academic year’s notification was released on June 1, and online applications were accepted from June 5, initially setting the last date as June 19. However, the administration extended the deadline to June 22.

The concerns surrounding IIIT-Basara have deepened due to the troubled past year. Last year, students, under the banner of the Students Governing Council, staged a week-long protest, demanding various amenities in the hostel. Their demands were ultimately met, as the IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy personally visited the college, acknowledged the situation, and ensured the fulfilment of the students’ demands.

Established in 2008 by the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, IIIT-Basara aimed to provide quality B Tech education to economically disadvantaged families. However, recent events have cast a shadow of doubt over the welfare of the students.

ADILABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT-Basara, has experienced a significant decline in online applications compared to the previous year. The decrease in applications comes in the wake of two tragic student suicides and a week-long protest staged by students last year to voice their grievances. For the current academic year, the RGUKT received a total of 13,538 applications for the available 1,605 seats, with the process concluding on June 22. This marks a sharp drop of over half the number of applications received last year, which was 32,000. In addition to this decline, it is noteworthy that during the pandemic-hit academic years of 2020-21 and 2021-22, the university received approximately 20,000 applications. This figure is significantly lower than the 40,158 applications received during the 2019-20 academic year.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the RGUKT resorted to selecting candidates through POLYCET. The current academic year’s notification was released on June 1, and online applications were accepted from June 5, initially setting the last date as June 19. However, the administration extended the deadline to June 22. The concerns surrounding IIIT-Basara have deepened due to the troubled past year. Last year, students, under the banner of the Students Governing Council, staged a week-long protest, demanding various amenities in the hostel. Their demands were ultimately met, as the IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy personally visited the college, acknowledged the situation, and ensured the fulfilment of the students’ demands. Established in 2008 by the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, IIIT-Basara aimed to provide quality B Tech education to economically disadvantaged families. However, recent events have cast a shadow of doubt over the welfare of the students.