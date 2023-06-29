Home States Telangana

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender seeks suspension of Kaushik from Council

On Tuesday, Rajender’s wife Jamuna had alleged that Kaushik was planning an attack on her husband in Pangidipalli village in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. 

Published: 29th June 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA : Demanding the immediate suspension of BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy from the Legislative Council, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said that he would not be cowed down by the ruling party nor would he tolerate any threats. 

Addressing the media at Kazipet Railway Station, Rajender said: “I am not afraid of threats by the ruling party. Even when I was in the KCR Cabinet, I faced threats from gangster Nayeem and his gang when I visited the site where Sambasivudu was murdered. Now, I am facing threats from the BRS. In view of the heightened threat perception, the Central government’s Intelligence Bureau has increased my security.”

Rajender alleged that instead of taking action, the police arrested BJP cadre. “Kaushik Reddy’s gang is also implicated in the assault of a GSR TV cameraman, who was severely beaten because he belongs to Mudiraju caste. An audio recording has surfaced suggesting his involvement in a `20 crore supari (contract killing),” Rajender alleged, accusing Pragathi Bhavan, the camp office of KCR, of masterminding these conspiracies.

He issued a warning to KCR, stating, “If anyone attacks me, it will mark the end of KCR.” Rajender warned that upon knowing about the alleged plot to eliminate him, incensed BJP workers plan to teach a lesson to the MLC and his followers by garlanding them with shoes at the Ambedkar Chowrasta in Huzurabad and Gandhi Chowrasta in Jammikunta. 

