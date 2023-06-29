China-based TCL-Resojet Rs 225 crore unit in Hyderabad soon

Home States Telangana

The MoU signing took place in the virtual presence of KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries & Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

HYDERABAD:  In a boost to the electronics manufacturing industry in the State, Resojet, a homegrown company in Telangana, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China-based TCL Electronics Holding Limited to establish a state-of-the-art consumer electronics manufacturing facility in the State.

The MoU signing took place in the virtual presence of KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries & Municipal Administration and Urban Development. The upcoming Resojet facility will be located in E-City, Raviryal, which is situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and will require an investment of `225 crore. In the initial phase, the facility is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 500 people.

TCL, based in Hefei, China, is one of the world’s largest consumer electronics manufacturing companies. 
The proposed facility in Telangana will mark TCL’s first overseas venture for manufacturing washing machines, with plans to expand into other consumer appliances such as refrigerators and dishwashers.

Commenting on the development, Rama Rao stated, “Telangana is delighted to welcome TCL to the State. This investment highlights our efforts in creating a favourable ecosystem for high-tech manufacturing and reinforces Telangana’s position as a leader in electronics manufacturing in India (sic).” 

He further shared his vision of transforming Hyderabad into the “Shenzhen of India” and extended an invitation to the CEO of TCL Group, Juan Du, and the TCL team to visit Telangana and witness the State’s enabling infrastructure and ecosystem.

Raminder Singh Soin, the chairman of the Resolute group of companies, said the proposed joint venture would propel India’s electronics growth and contribute to the development of the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in Telangana.

