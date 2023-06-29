Home States Telangana

Excitement in the air ahead of Ponguleti public meeting in Khammam

Expressing his enthusiasm, Prasada Reddy said that the public meeting will be held on the 100-acre site, with an additional 50 acres allocated for parking.

Published: 29th June 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

By B Satyanarayana Reddy 
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A palpable sense of excitement prevails in Khammam town these days, with the news that AICC leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in a much-awaited public meeting on July 2 in which former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and several others will join the Congress fold. 

After much thought, Srinivasa Reddy made the decision to officially join the Congress along with a number of his followers, in the presence of Rahul at the public meeting in Khammam. 

Meanwhile, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is preparing to conclude his padayatra on the same day and at the same public meeting, adding to the significance of the event.

Srinivasa Reddy has delegated the responsibility of making arrangements for the public meeting to his brother Prasada Reddy. The public meeting will be held at the sprawling 100-acre property owned by the Ponguleti family, adjacent to SR Gardens.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Prasada Reddy said that the public meeting will be held on the 100-acre site, with an additional 50 acres allocated for parking. He revealed that over 5 lakh people from the erstwhile Khammam district and Mahbubabad district are expected to participate voluntarily, bearing their own expenses. 

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, party Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, and other key figures from the Congress will address the public meeting.

Srinivasa Reddy’s close follower and former DCCB president Muvva Vijaya Babu said that many local representatives, including ZPTCs, MPTCs, sarpanches, MPPs, and society chairpersons are expected to join the Congress along with Srinivasa Reddy, further boosting the party’s presence in the region. 

TAGS
Ponguleti public meeting Rahul Gandhi
