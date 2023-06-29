Implement cow slaughter Prevention Act strictly: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to ensure Sections 5 and 7 of the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Prevention Act, 1977, are implemented across the State during Bakrid, which will be celebrated on Thursday.

“It is for the community elders to celebrate the festival in the true spirit, addressing people from all faiths and communities,” the Chief Justice stated while passing the order.

The bench was hearing a suo motu PIL converted from a letter from Yuga Tulasi Foundation, whose stated goal is to prevent the illegal slaughter of cows in open spaces during Bakrid throughout the State and in Hyderabad in particular.

The bench issued notices to the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretaries of Animal Husbandry and Home departments, the DGP, the GHMC Commissioner, the Commissioners of Police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda, as well as the Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry seeking a response by August 2, 2023.

All efforts made to prevent illegal slaughter: Govt

On June 26, two days prior to Bakrid, K Shiva Kumar of the Yuga Tulasi Foundation had written to the Chief Justice, raising concern over the possibility of cow slaughter and slaughter of animals in public.

Taking up the letter, the bench wondered what the Foundation was doing all these days when it was common knowledge that Bakrid is celebrated in accordance with the calendar. Chief Justice Bhuyan said: “You guys address letters to the High Court at the 11th hour... You can contact the court well in advance so that we can tell the relevant personnel to take the appropriate action. Despite the apparent gaps, this court has still taken up the matter since the problem described in the letter has important implications and the potential to harm relationships between communities.”

A letter from the director of the Veterinary Animal Husbandry Board, who is also the member-convener of the Animal Welfare Board, was provided by Advocate-General BS Prasad. The letter says that the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Prevention Act, 1977, must be followed, and the Collector of each district serves as the board’s chairperson who is responsible for making sure that no animals are killed in public areas without permission.

Additionally, the AG informed the court that every effort has been made to prevent the illegal slaughter of animals in public spaces. “To that end, the Police department has set up special checkpoints to prevent the illegal transport of cattle at key locations. In addition, the Police Department has identified checkpoints that have been manned 24x7 from June 16, 2023, under the supervision of the Additional DCP Law and Order, who is in charge of the project,” the AG said.

In the interim orders, the Chief Justice also made reference to Article 48 of the Constitution, which directs the States to take measures to prevent the illegal slaughter of various types of animals (cows, calves, etc.).

According to Section 8 of the Act, no animal may be butchered without a certificate from a veterinarian and at any location other than the one designated by the relevant approved authority.

HYDERABAD: A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to ensure Sections 5 and 7 of the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Prevention Act, 1977, are implemented across the State during Bakrid, which will be celebrated on Thursday. “It is for the community elders to celebrate the festival in the true spirit, addressing people from all faiths and communities,” the Chief Justice stated while passing the order. The bench was hearing a suo motu PIL converted from a letter from Yuga Tulasi Foundation, whose stated goal is to prevent the illegal slaughter of cows in open spaces during Bakrid throughout the State and in Hyderabad in particular.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The bench issued notices to the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretaries of Animal Husbandry and Home departments, the DGP, the GHMC Commissioner, the Commissioners of Police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda, as well as the Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry seeking a response by August 2, 2023. All efforts made to prevent illegal slaughter: Govt On June 26, two days prior to Bakrid, K Shiva Kumar of the Yuga Tulasi Foundation had written to the Chief Justice, raising concern over the possibility of cow slaughter and slaughter of animals in public. Taking up the letter, the bench wondered what the Foundation was doing all these days when it was common knowledge that Bakrid is celebrated in accordance with the calendar. Chief Justice Bhuyan said: “You guys address letters to the High Court at the 11th hour... You can contact the court well in advance so that we can tell the relevant personnel to take the appropriate action. Despite the apparent gaps, this court has still taken up the matter since the problem described in the letter has important implications and the potential to harm relationships between communities.” A letter from the director of the Veterinary Animal Husbandry Board, who is also the member-convener of the Animal Welfare Board, was provided by Advocate-General BS Prasad. The letter says that the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Prevention Act, 1977, must be followed, and the Collector of each district serves as the board’s chairperson who is responsible for making sure that no animals are killed in public areas without permission. Additionally, the AG informed the court that every effort has been made to prevent the illegal slaughter of animals in public spaces. “To that end, the Police department has set up special checkpoints to prevent the illegal transport of cattle at key locations. In addition, the Police Department has identified checkpoints that have been manned 24x7 from June 16, 2023, under the supervision of the Additional DCP Law and Order, who is in charge of the project,” the AG said. In the interim orders, the Chief Justice also made reference to Article 48 of the Constitution, which directs the States to take measures to prevent the illegal slaughter of various types of animals (cows, calves, etc.). According to Section 8 of the Act, no animal may be butchered without a certificate from a veterinarian and at any location other than the one designated by the relevant approved authority.