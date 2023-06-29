Outer Ring Rail Bypass sanctioned, will boost commerce in Telangana: Minister Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After sanctioning the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project, the Centre has approved the Outer Ring Rail Bypass and RoR (ORR) project for Telangana, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy announced during a press conference held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

With the Ministry of Railways allocating Rs 14 crore for the ORR project survey on June 21, Kishan expressed confidence that the proposed railway line, running parallel to the RRR, would bring about a major impact on transportation and commerce within the State.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the project, he outlined the railway line’s objective of linking various key rail routes, including Medak, Nizamabad, Warangal, Nagarjunsagar, Vikarabad, Mumbai, and also the Vijayawada and Guntur routes at Warangal and Nagarjunsagar respectively.

This integrated network will not only connect previously unconnected regions but also facilitate efficient travel options for commuters entering Hyderabad and those who bypass the city altogether. Junctions will be established along the proposed rail route to facilitate seamless transfers between road and rail modes of transportation.

Emphasising that land acquisition will not pose an obstacle, Kishan said that sufficient land has already been acquired and was readily available for the rail route. However, he urged the State government to promptly hand over the land acquired for the RRR to the railways and ensure appropriate compensation for affected landowners.

Kishan: Centre to bear entire cost of Ghatkesar-Raigir rail project

Kishan Reddy also announced that the Centre has committed to bear the entire cost of the Ghatkesar-Raigir (Yadagirigutta) rail route, which falls under the MMTS Phase-II. This extension of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) route by 33 km will provide essential transportation support to the increasing number of devotees travelling to Yadadri, he said. Kishan said that the Ministry for Railways has already directed the officials concerned to expedite the bidding process for the tender immediately.

“The State government had come forward to bear its share initially, but it has not been cooperating for the past eight years,” he said.

The Union Minister also revealed that the Centre has issued orders for the final location survey of the 61-km-long Warangal-Hasanparthi (Warangal) rail route. He urged the State government to facilitate the transfer of land in the Genome Valley for the establishment of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), a project sanctioned by the Centre for Telangana and requested the formulation of an action plan for its construction.

Highlighting the financial support provided by the Centre, Minister Reddy disclosed that out of the `4,144 crore released as part of the Special Assistance through a 50-year interest-free loan to Telangana, the State government has utilised `2,692 crore to develop essential infrastructure in areas such as education, health, irrigation, power, and roads. Stating that a total of `5,221 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre to Telangana from 2020-21 to 2022-23, Kishan urged the State government to promptly furnish the utilisation certificate for the funds spent, enabling the Centre to release further funds.

