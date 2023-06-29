Telangana Jana Garjana: Congress leaders ready to ‘roar’ on July 2

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hoping that the culmination of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra as well as former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and other leaders joining the party will strengthen the party, the Congress high command has directed its State leadership to integrate both the events into one massive public meeting.

Christened “Telangana Jana Garjana”, the much-publicised meeting to be organised in Khammam district on July 2 is aimed at showcasing the grand old party’s strength and unity among its leaders.

A day after their meeting with the party’s high command in New Delhi, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre and Srinivasa Reddy met Vikramarka during his People’s March padayatra which entered the Khammam district on Wednesday.

The responsibility of organisng the public meeting has been entrusted with Srinivasa Reddy. TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar has been assigned the task of making arrangements for both the events.

Speaking to media persons in Naik Gudem of Khammam district, Thakre said: “Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra will end on the same day when Srinivasa Reddy joins the party. Rahul Gandhi will personally extend a warm welcome to Vikramarka on the day and felicitate him for undertaking the walkathon, which is aimed at understanding the real problems being faced by the people from Adilabad to Khammam.”

BC leaders to fight Cong’s arrogance

Meanwhile expressing concerns over the Congress turning into a “Reddy Congress”, several BC leaders of the party have decided to launch a campaign across the State demanding the implementation of “Jitni abaadi utna haq” (rights proportional to population) and Udaipur declaration by giving tickets to them in the next Assembly elections.

A day after the Congress high command directed its State leadership to reserve the decision to declare the names of the candidates, several BC leaders held a meeting at a city hotel on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they resolved to ask the party allot them two to three seats in every Lok Sabha constituency, and to initiate measures to develop BC leadership on par with the programmes being held to develop SC and ST leaders.

Addressing the gathering, TPCC vice-president Cheruku Sudhakar said it is not just the question of staking claims over B Forms, but self-respect. He said that the party has caste bias and arrogance, and added that their fight is against arrogance.

“A BC leader’s family owns around 800 acres, but the Congress is looking down upon him while giving priority to the Reddy leaders who have just two acres of land,” he said.

HYDERABAD: Hoping that the culmination of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra as well as former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and other leaders joining the party will strengthen the party, the Congress high command has directed its State leadership to integrate both the events into one massive public meeting. Christened “Telangana Jana Garjana”, the much-publicised meeting to be organised in Khammam district on July 2 is aimed at showcasing the grand old party’s strength and unity among its leaders. A day after their meeting with the party’s high command in New Delhi, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre and Srinivasa Reddy met Vikramarka during his People’s March padayatra which entered the Khammam district on Wednesday. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The responsibility of organisng the public meeting has been entrusted with Srinivasa Reddy. TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar has been assigned the task of making arrangements for both the events. Speaking to media persons in Naik Gudem of Khammam district, Thakre said: “Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra will end on the same day when Srinivasa Reddy joins the party. Rahul Gandhi will personally extend a warm welcome to Vikramarka on the day and felicitate him for undertaking the walkathon, which is aimed at understanding the real problems being faced by the people from Adilabad to Khammam.” BC leaders to fight Cong’s arrogance Meanwhile expressing concerns over the Congress turning into a “Reddy Congress”, several BC leaders of the party have decided to launch a campaign across the State demanding the implementation of “Jitni abaadi utna haq” (rights proportional to population) and Udaipur declaration by giving tickets to them in the next Assembly elections. A day after the Congress high command directed its State leadership to reserve the decision to declare the names of the candidates, several BC leaders held a meeting at a city hotel on Wednesday. During the meeting, they resolved to ask the party allot them two to three seats in every Lok Sabha constituency, and to initiate measures to develop BC leadership on par with the programmes being held to develop SC and ST leaders. Addressing the gathering, TPCC vice-president Cheruku Sudhakar said it is not just the question of staking claims over B Forms, but self-respect. He said that the party has caste bias and arrogance, and added that their fight is against arrogance. “A BC leader’s family owns around 800 acres, but the Congress is looking down upon him while giving priority to the Reddy leaders who have just two acres of land,” he said.