University of Hyderabad ranked 23 in India by global higher education analyst

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad has been ranked in the 801-850 range in the world in the 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings 2024.

As per the rankings released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds on Wednesday, the university has been ranked 23 in the country and 372 in the world in the ‘Citations per Faculty’ indicator.

QS World University Rankings 2024 featured 1499 institutions across 104 locations, including 45 in India.

Reacting to the rankings, Prof B J Rao, UoH Vice Chancellor said, “The university is ranked 372 in the world in ‘Citations per Faculty’ indicator. However, our overall ranking needs improvement which is also linked with global perception, visibility among others.”

QS has implemented the largest methodological enhancement since its inception, introducing three new metrics Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network, and adjusting the weighting of some existing indicators, namely Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, and Faculty Student Ratio.

