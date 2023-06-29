Home States Telangana

Woman, who alleged BRS MLA harassed her for sexual favours, attempts 'suicide' 

The woman was treated at the hospital and her condition was stated to be out of danger, a police official said.

Published: 29th June 2023 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Representational Photo

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A woman, who had earlier accused a ruling BRS MLA of harassing her for sexual favours, allegedly attempted suicide here on Thursday, police said.

The woman, who is suspected to have consumed sleeping pills was found lying unconscious on a footpath in the Jubilee Hills area and a police team after getting information about it reached the spot and shifted her to a nearby hospital.

The woman was treated at the hospital and her condition was stated to be out of danger, a police official said.

A letter purportedly written by the woman, was found in her handbag which mentioned that "justice was not meted to her" despite complaints to police and others earlier against the MLA of harassing her seeking sexual favours."

The letter further stated that "no action was initiated against the legislator and justice was not done to her".

The woman, who is said to be associated with a dairy headquartered in Hyderabad had earlier levelled allegations against the MLA, who had refuted them.

A section of media reports claimed that she had also approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) with accusations against the MLA.

Police said the woman was discharged from the hospital and they were investigating the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS MLA sexual favours Telangana Woman attempts suicide
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp