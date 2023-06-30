Home States Telangana

BRS government neglected Indira, Rajiv Sagar projects, says Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Published: 30th June 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

CLP leader Mallu Bhati Vikramarka interacts with vegetable vendors during his People’s March padayatra in Palair Assembly constituency on Thursday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday dared the BRS leaders for an open debate on the State government’s failure to complete projects that have been pending for the last nine years.

Addressing a meeting at Kusumanchi in Paleru constituency, Bhatti said: “Eighty per cent of works on Indira Sagar and Rajiv Sagar projects in Khammam were completed during the Congress rule. But, the BRS government failed to complete the remaining 10 per cent works in the last nine years.”

“Had the BRS government spent Rs 1,500 crore, the Indira Rajiv Sagar works would have been completed by now, providing irrigation water to four lakh acres. In the name of project redesign, the cost was increased to Rs 25,000 crore. The government, however, hasn’t released even an acre of land. I am ready for a debate on this subject. If the BRS leaders have the courage and conviction, they should come for a debate on the same,” he said.

The Congress leader also claimed that in Adilabad district too, the BRS government failed to dig canals for 63 tanks constructed during the Congress government. 

“The Kaleshwaram project was executed by ‘killing’ the Pranahita. Yet, the KCR government failed to provide irrigation water to at least one additional acre. The State government neglected several irrigation projects started by former AP Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy under Jalayagnam scheme,” he pointed out.

Several Congress leaders, including P Durga Prasad, Md Javeed and Royala Nageswara Rao were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Vikramarka appealed to the people to turn up in large numbers at the public meeting to be held in Khammam on July 2 to mark the conclusion of his People’s March padayatra. 

