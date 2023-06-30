Home States Telangana

CM Chandrasekhar Rao is pro-rural and pro-IT, asserts KT Rama Rao

Speaking at the inauguration of CREDAI Telangana’s new office at Financial District, Nanakramguda, he said that KCR works for the welfare of all sections of society.

Published: 30th June 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister K T Rama Rao (Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  “While former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu was known for his pro-business and pro-IT stance, his predecessor YS Rajashekhar Reddy was regarded as pro-farmer, pro-poor and pro-rural, However, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao possesses qualities seen in both these leaders,” said IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking at the inauguration of CREDAI Telangana’s new office at Financial District, Nanakramguda, he said that KCR works for the welfare of all sections of society, and under his leadership, the State is progressing in terms of development and welfare. He mentioned that in the 2014 elections, they secured 63 seats, which increased to 88 seats in 2018. He expressed confidence in securing 95-100 seats in the upcoming elections and expanding their influence beyond Telangana to other parts of the country.

“We will not just win in Telangana, but also spread wings to other parts of the country. Not just those Gujaratis, we will also run the show in national politics and show our strength,” the minister commented.
Rama Rao also emphasised that the country’s position has worsened due to the impact of Covid-19, with India surpassing Nigeria to become the poorest country. “On the other hand, we have the second richest man in the world in the form of Adani,” he said.

Regarding the new office of CREDAI, it features a state-of-the-art training and conference hall, as well as cabins for the CREDAI Telangana team. The facility aims to provide skill development and training programmes for members, including their technical and marketing workforce. The goal is to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the real estate sector in the State by addressing the challenges faced by developers and providing training opportunities.

Ch Ramchandra Reddy, chairman of CREDAI Telangana, said, “We have witnessed rapid growth in Telangana since its formation in 2014. This growth has elevated Hyderabad to become one of the most preferred investment destinations in India for companies from different industries across the globe.

To ensure balanced development in the State, the government has constructed IT parks in districts such as Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Siddipet and Mahbubnagar, aiming to provide employment opportunities for local youth. Additionally, we are setting up several industrial zones in Tier 1 and Tier 2 towns to extend development and create more job opportunities for the youth in these districts. The increase in employment directly leads to an augmented demand for real estate.”

KT Rama Rao
