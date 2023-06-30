Home States Telangana

Congress all set to appoint members for committees in Telangana

Their names would be sent in the first week of July to the party's high command for it to take a final decision.

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly elections fast approaching, the Telangana Congress leaders and cadre are already in poll mode.  Party’s State in-charge Manikrao Thakre and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy are up to their neck in appointing members to several committees.

Thakre is discussing with Revanth the likely candidates for consideration by the party’s high command for appointment to the posts of AICC Programmes Implementation Committee, Pradesh Election Committee, and Manifesto Committee. 

The AICC Programmes Implementation Committee’s chairman post is now vacant with the former MLA from Nirmal, Aletti Maheswar Reddy joining the BJP.

The party leaders will soon be meeting to find the right candidates for posting to the Pradesh Election Committee and the Manifesto Committee. Their names would be sent in the first week of July to the party’s high command for it to take a final decision.

More general secretaries
The TPCC is also planning to increase the number of general secretaries. The party has already appointed 84 general secretaries several months ago and it has now decided to increase the number to 119, which is same as the number of Assembly segments in the State. 

The party leadership is likely to inform the senior leaders to recommend the names of the party activists for appointment as about 200 PCC secretaries. It will also appoint a joint secretary in the coming week.

