Congress to mobilise 5 lakh people for Khammam meet

The meeting will also witness the culmination of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s People’s March padayatra. 

Published: 30th June 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy inspect the arrangements

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Congress is planning to mobilise five lakh people for a public meeting to be organised in Khammam on July 2, where former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy is set to join the grand old party. 

The party leaders are making all the necessary arrangements for the meeting to be held on Ponguleti’s family-owned 100-acre land near SR Gardens. The meeting will also witness the culmination of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s People’s March Padayatra. 

AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, State Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy will be among a host of party leaders who will be taking part in the meeting.

Speaking to TNIE, Ponguleti’s brother Prasada Reddy said that 50 acres will be earmarked for parking vehicles. According to him, over five lakh people from the erstwhile Khammam district and Mahbubabad would be participating in the meeting. 

Srinivasa Reddy’s close associate and former chairman of District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB) Muvva Vijaya Babu said that several ZPTC and MPTC members, sarpanches and other people’s representatives would be joining the Congress during the public meeting.

Meanwhile, the officials of Irrigation department issued a notice to Prasada Reddy for removing the makeshift bridge built across the NSP left canal. It was constructed on the canal near SR Gardens during Srinivasa Reddy daughter’s wedding reception for guests to reach the venue. He was in the BRS when the bridge was built.

