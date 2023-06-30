CUET admissions: Underprivileged students face financial strain in Telangana

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The process of seeking admission into central universities has become a burdensome financial endeavour for underprivileged students. They not only have to pay fees for the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) but also face the additional financial strain of submitting application fees for multiple universities they apply to.

This situation undermines the fundamental purpose of CUET. Recognising this inequity, the student’s union of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has submitted a representation to the university, urging them to reevaluate the current application fee structure for the integrated PG and PG courses.

CUET is an all-India examination held by the National Testing Agency (NTA), facilitating admissions to various courses and research programmes in 45 central universities across India. The test underwent a revamp in 2021, aiming to provide a unified opportunity for students to seek admission to these universities and institutes nationwide. Following the declaration of CUET results, the second batch of students will soon be granted admission to their desired universities through this process.

‘Having to pay twice’

Sachin Kumar, a first-year MA Sociology student at UoH, highlighted the original purpose of CUET, which was to replace multiple university exams with a single examination and fee. However, the current scenario requires students to bear the financial burden of paying fees for both CUET and the multiple universities that they apply to.

Sachin, belonging to an economically disadvantaged farming family in Bihar, had to pay Rs 600 for CUET, Rs 600 for the UoH application, and an additional amount for other universities, totalling Rs 2,000, which he borrowed from friends.

Another student, D Abhinesh, pursuing an Integrated MA in Telugu at UoH, paid Rs 750 for CUET. Abhinesh emphasised that different fees are required for various courses within the university.

For instance, the application fee for MA Telugu is Rs 275 for Scheduled Caste students, and the same amount is added if students apply for Social Science or any other course. Due to these financial constraints, Abhinesh was unable to apply for more than one course when seeking admission to UoH.

