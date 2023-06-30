Historic day as Telangana High Court delivers judgement in Telugu, English

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Division Bench, composed of Justice P Naveen Rao and Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, delivered a verdict in both Telugu and English for the first in the history of not only Telangana High Court but also the combined High Court of AP and Telangana.

On June 27, 2023, a landmark order was issued after a lengthy property dispute between two brothers. It marked a huge advancement towards promoting accessibility and inclusion within the legal system.

The case centred around a long-standing dispute between the two brothers, K Chandra Reddy and K Mutyam Reddy, who are the sons of the late Kaukuntla Veera Reddy.

The land in question, comprising approximately 13 acres in Macha Bollaram Village, Secunderabad, was acquired by their father through a family settlement on October 7, 1974.

During the partition of the property, Chandra Reddy received five acres of land, while K Mutyam Reddy was allotted four acres. The remaining 4.08 acres of land was earmarked for their mother, K Salamma, who later passed away. The dispute in this particular appeal revolved around the 4.08 acres of land designated for K Salamma.

According to Mutyam Reddy, there had been an oral partition and family settlement between the brothers during their mother’s lifetime, in which each of them should receive 2.04 acres of land and were given possession of their respective portions. Mutyam Reddy alleged that the defendant, Chandra Reddy, engaged in fraudulent behavior to seize his property. He claimed that the defendant deceived their deceased mother and manipulated her into executing a registered will that favored him, withholding this information until her demise.

Relying on the void will, Chandra Reddy asserted rights over the disputed property without any legal basis. According to the family settlement, their had already allocated half of her land to the plaintiff, which had been converted into housing plots, and the other half to the defendant.

Mutyam Reddy and his legal heirs brought a civil lawsuit in response to the issue, and it was successful. The defendant, however, appealed the ruling in a petition to the High Court. The High Court denied the appeal and confirmed the decisions of the Civil Court after carefully weighing the reasons presented by both sides.

The court has established a precedent for linguistic inclusion by giving the ruling in both Telugu and English, allowing a wider spectrum of individuals to understand and participate in judicial procedures.

