Home States Telangana

Historic day as Telangana High Court delivers judgement in Telugu, English

The case centred around a long-standing dispute between the two brothers, K Chandra Reddy and K Mutyam Reddy, who are the sons of the late Kaukuntla Veera Reddy.

Published: 30th June 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By TG Naidu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A Division Bench, composed of Justice P Naveen Rao and Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, delivered a verdict in both Telugu and English for the first in the history of not only Telangana High Court but also the combined High Court of AP and Telangana.

On June 27, 2023, a landmark order was issued after a lengthy property dispute between two brothers. It marked a huge advancement towards promoting accessibility and inclusion within the legal system.
The case centred around a long-standing dispute between the two brothers, K Chandra Reddy and K Mutyam Reddy, who are the sons of the late Kaukuntla Veera Reddy.

The land in question, comprising approximately 13 acres in Macha Bollaram Village, Secunderabad, was acquired by their father through a family settlement on October 7, 1974.

During the partition of the property, Chandra Reddy received five acres of land, while K Mutyam Reddy was allotted four acres. The remaining 4.08 acres of land was earmarked for their mother, K Salamma, who later passed away. The dispute in this particular appeal revolved around the 4.08 acres of land designated for K Salamma.

According to Mutyam Reddy, there had been an oral partition and family settlement between the brothers during their mother’s lifetime, in which each of them should receive 2.04 acres of land and were given possession of their respective portions. Mutyam Reddy alleged that the defendant, Chandra Reddy, engaged in fraudulent behavior to seize his property. He claimed that the defendant deceived their deceased mother and manipulated her into executing a registered will that favored him, withholding this information until her demise. 

Relying on the void will, Chandra Reddy asserted rights over the disputed property without any legal basis. According to the family settlement, their had already allocated half of her land to the plaintiff, which had been converted into housing plots, and the other half to the defendant.

Mutyam Reddy and his legal heirs brought a civil lawsuit in response to the issue, and it was successful. The defendant, however, appealed the ruling in a petition to the High Court. The High Court denied the appeal and confirmed the decisions of the Civil Court after carefully weighing the reasons presented by both sides.

The court has established a precedent for linguistic inclusion by giving the ruling in both Telugu and English, allowing a wider spectrum of individuals to understand and participate in judicial procedures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Judgement in Telugu and English
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp