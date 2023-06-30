KTR lays foundation for development works worth Rs 52 crore in Tirumalagiri

Home States Telangana

SIDDIPET: Maud  Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation for development works worth around `52 crore in Tirumalagiri municipality on Thursday. 

Later addressing the Pragati Nivedana Sabha, he expressed confidence in the BRS achieving a hat-trick of victories in the next Assembly elections.  

“The good work done by the BRS government and success of development works and welfare programmes will surely ensure our party’s victory in the next elections,” he said.  

 Speaking specifically about the development taking place in the Tungaturthi constituency, he said: “Tungaturthi constituency has 36,4891 acres of ayacut. Now, the Kaleshwaram project is providing irrigation water to one and a half lakh acres of ayacut in this constituency.”

He also said that around 2,300 people in the constituency were provided financial assistance under Dalit Bandhu scheme.

“KCR is treating people like his own family, and that’s why the opposition is getting jealous,” he added.
The minister urged the people support MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar in the next elections and ensure that he wins the retains seat with a 40,000 majority.

He also promised to release Rs 100 crore for the development of Tirumalagiri and Mothkur municipalities.

