KTR’s rash driving will lead to BRS ‘car’ mishap: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the BRS government a “drunken drive government”, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said that Minister KT Rama Rao’s “rash driving” will soon result in the pink party’s ‘car’ accident.

Addressing a public meeting in Athmakur mandal headquarters in Makthal Assembly constituency of Wanaparthy district as part of BJP’s ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan’, he wanted to know how Telangana could be developed if the keys of the State were given to a bankrupt person like Chief Minister

K Chandrasekhar Rao. He alleged that the CM had pushed the State into a debt trap of Rs 5 lakh crore, burdening it with Rs 1,50,000 per capita debt.

The BJP leader also said that because the CM has turned Telangana into a bankrupt State, he is now running away to Maharashtra and other States.

“Like Kasim Rizwi who led the Razakars, KCR is going to Maharashtra in 600 vehicles, using the blood of the Telangana people to fuel those vehicles,” he said.

Rubbishing the chief minister’s claim that he had put his head in the jaws of death during the Telangana movement, Sanjay said that the latter had actually placed his head inside an alcohol bottle, and ridiculed the CM’s indefinite hunger strike in Khammam in 2009 and 48-hour hunger strike in Delhi later that year as fake.

While claiming that KCR was trying to boost the Congress in the State, he countered the comments being made by the Congress leaders that BJP-BRS’ is a Fevicol relationship.

“Ours is not a Fevicol relationship. Congress and BRS’ is a Phenyle relationship, where Congress is like a kirana shop from where BRS purchases MLAs whenever it needs, and then cleanses them in Phenyle before inducting them into it,” he said.

Asking whether one needed to support AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s demand to establish an Islamic Centre in Hyderabad, he questioned why flyovers, metro rail, passports and companies were not coming to the Old City, and why it was not being allowed to be developed as the new city.

Earlier during the day, former DGP SK Jayachandra, along with his daughter Payal Neha and others, joined the saffron party in his presence at the BJP party office in Nampally.

HYDERABAD: Terming the BRS government a “drunken drive government”, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said that Minister KT Rama Rao’s “rash driving” will soon result in the pink party’s ‘car’ accident. Addressing a public meeting in Athmakur mandal headquarters in Makthal Assembly constituency of Wanaparthy district as part of BJP’s ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan’, he wanted to know how Telangana could be developed if the keys of the State were given to a bankrupt person like Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He alleged that the CM had pushed the State into a debt trap of Rs 5 lakh crore, burdening it with Rs 1,50,000 per capita debt. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The BJP leader also said that because the CM has turned Telangana into a bankrupt State, he is now running away to Maharashtra and other States. “Like Kasim Rizwi who led the Razakars, KCR is going to Maharashtra in 600 vehicles, using the blood of the Telangana people to fuel those vehicles,” he said. Rubbishing the chief minister’s claim that he had put his head in the jaws of death during the Telangana movement, Sanjay said that the latter had actually placed his head inside an alcohol bottle, and ridiculed the CM’s indefinite hunger strike in Khammam in 2009 and 48-hour hunger strike in Delhi later that year as fake. While claiming that KCR was trying to boost the Congress in the State, he countered the comments being made by the Congress leaders that BJP-BRS’ is a Fevicol relationship. “Ours is not a Fevicol relationship. Congress and BRS’ is a Phenyle relationship, where Congress is like a kirana shop from where BRS purchases MLAs whenever it needs, and then cleanses them in Phenyle before inducting them into it,” he said. Asking whether one needed to support AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s demand to establish an Islamic Centre in Hyderabad, he questioned why flyovers, metro rail, passports and companies were not coming to the Old City, and why it was not being allowed to be developed as the new city. Earlier during the day, former DGP SK Jayachandra, along with his daughter Payal Neha and others, joined the saffron party in his presence at the BJP party office in Nampally.