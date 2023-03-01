Amara Raja to set up its E-hub at GMR Aerocity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amara Raja Batteries has entered into a land lease agreement with GMR to establish the Amara Raja Advanced Energy Research and Innovation Centre (E-hub) at GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park in Hyderabad. This centre will be the first of its kind in India, leading the way in the development of cutting-edge clean energy technologies for energy storage and mobility. The research and development centre will occupy approximately 7 acres of land in AeroCity’s industrial zone.

Aman Kapoor, CEO of GMR Airport Land Development, said, “The partnership with Amara Raja Batteries is a significant milestone in achieving sustainability in the energy sector. We are confident that our sustainable practices at Aerocity Hyderabad, coupled with our certifications like EDGE, make us the ideal partner for any organisation working on green solutions.”

Vikramaditya Gourineni, executive director of Amara Raja Batteries, said, The centre is part of our Rs 9,500-crore Giga Corridor Initiative. It will be a unique facility open to all players, dedicated to accelerating the development of viable technologies in new energy. The centre will provide laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis, and proof of concept demonstration.”

