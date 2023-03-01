Amit Shah asks Telangana BJP leaders to expose KCR family ‘graft’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The central leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party may now politically target Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who has been arrested by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy scam in which MLC K Kavitha also alleged to have a role.

As part of its strategy, the saffron party has directed its Telangana leaders to go all out in exposing the ‘corrupt practices’ of the Rao family members.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with BJP national president JP Nadda, held a meeting with the core committee and national executive members of BJP’s Telangana unit at Nadda’s residence on Tuesday.

According to the leaders who attended the meeting, Shah asked them to be prepared to stage agitations to create awareness among people about the ‘corrupt’ methods of leaders at the helm of affairs in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay questioned the chief minister’s silence on the allegations against his daughter Kavitha, while he was quick to condemn the arrest of Manish Sisodia.

Stressing that there was no discussion on the liquor policy scam in the meeting, he said that the probe agencies would do their job on the basis of evidence they found.

In the two-hour-long meeting, Shah directed the party leaders to focus on taking the party and its symbol to every doorstep across the State, just the way it was done during the byelections to Huzurabad and Munugode constituencies.

He cautioned the party leaders not to get into unnecessary controversies by making statements which could hurt the sentiments of people.

Accelerate membership drive, Shah tells TS leaders

Shah urged party leaders to accelerate the membership drive. He suggested that they bring to the notice of BJP national president JP Nadda any objections from within the party in any constituency to any leader joining the saffron party. Cautioning them against working on building personal clout and trying to dominate other leaders, Shah asked them to collectively work on building the image of the party in the State and to improve coordination.

Also referring to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement that the party would look for alliances with like-minded parties, Shah said that they should use this to point to the people that the Congress and BRS would form an alliance either before or after the elections. Shah held one-on-one meetings with Bandi Sanjay, BJP national vice-president DK Aruna and MLA Eatala Rajender, before having a group meeting with the party leaders.

In an interesting development after the meeting, Eatala stood by Sanjay’s side while the latter said that the Congress and BRS were spreading false propaganda about differences among the State BJP leaders. Shah also appreciated the state unit for surpassing the target of conducting 11,000 street corner meetings as part of “Praja Gosa- BJP Bharosa” campaign which concluded on Tuesday, with the party conducting 11,123 meetings. The HM has asked the party leaders to conduct assembly-level meetings under the campaign in all 119 constituencies with a headcount of 50,000 to 1,00,000 people, and then erstwhile district-level meetings in 10 erstwhile districts.

Boga Sravani who resigned as Jagtial municipal chairperson and from the primary membership of BRS recently, will be joining BJP in the presence of Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav in Delhi on Wednesday.

HC NOD TO RSS MARCH IN BHAINSA

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Tuesday gave conditional permission for RSS to hold a march past in Bhainsa town in Nirmal district on March 5. As per the curbs, the court permitted participation of only 500 people in the march and those with criminal history are banned from taking part in it. The high court also made it clear that the march past should be held 300 metres away from the mosque in the town |



