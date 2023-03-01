Telangana Congress leaders finally begin walking the talk

bolli kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Walk and talk’ is the mantra that appears to have been adopted by the top Telangana Congress leaders - in their Assembly constituencies as well as districts - to please the voters in the run-up to the forthcoming elections. Also, the Congress high command has directed all party leaders to carry Rahul Gandhi’s message against divisive politics to every household through the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra.

A few of these leaders want to intersperse their padayatra with quick motorcycle trips to remote villages and hamlets to interact with more people.

While TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has already embarked on his Yatra, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy started his walkathon from Kodad of erstwhile Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, AICC programmes Implementation Committee state president Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and a few others are preparing the ground and route map for their own padayatras.

Though the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan was scheduled to start on January 26, Telangana Congress leaders delayed their padayatra.

Gandhi Bhavan sources said that the senior leaders wanted to turn the opportunity of the walkathon into a complete election campaign as polls are scheduled later this year.

Weekly chargesheet

the grand old party has been releasing a weekly chargesheet against the BRS-led State government and BJP-led Central government as part of the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan.

