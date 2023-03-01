Telangana districts shine in Swachh Survekshan Grameen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State has displayed outstanding performance in various categories of the Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2023. The Centre announced the results for the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23 on Tuesday.

Siddipet and Jagtial districts have secured the first and the second positions, respectively, in the three-star category. Rajanna-Siricilla in Telangana, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, and Peddapalli in Telangana shared second place in the four-star category. Telangana has consistently been among the top three ranks for every Swachh Sarvekshan award at the village, mandal, district, as well as state levels.

Minister for Panchayat Raj, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, congratulated all officials for their hard work in securing the awards. The minister also expressed his gratitude to the Centre for recognising the efforts of Telangana. However, he expressed dismay over the alleged failure of the Centre in allocating funds to the State. He also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for implementing innovative programmes such as Palle Pragathi and supporting local bodies by providing funds.

President to felicitate Mukhara (K) sarpanch

The minister also congratulated Mukhara K Gram Sarpanch, Meenakshi, for winning the National Award for being one of the best panchayats across the country. He mentioned that the village of Mukhara (K) in Ichhoda mandal of Adilabad district has a history of winning awards due to the efforts of the officials and villagers. The village was among the first to achieve open defecation-free status and won several awards announced by the Centre. Sarpanch Meenakshi will receive the award in Delhi on March 4, from the President of India.

HARISH CONGRATULATES SIDDIPET OFFICIALS

Siddipet: Shortly after the Centre announced the rankings, State Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao congratulated the public representatives, officials and other staff of all villages in the Siddipet district for their efforts towards achieving the feat. In a press statement, the minister stated that this achievement was possible only due to the ambitious rural development programmes undertaken by the government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He added that all village panchayats in the Siddipet district had been transformed into clean panchayats under the rural development programme.

